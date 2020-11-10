Apple Growth Partners’ Eric Flickinger Receives AICPA Forensic and Valuation Services Standing Ovation

Achievement Recognized at the 2020 AICPA FVS Conference

AKRON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AppleGrowthPartners–The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) Standing Ovation Recognition Program has recognized Eric Flickinger, CPA, ABV, as one of 22 outstanding young CPAs in the area of business valuation.

Flickinger, along with a select group of CPAs age 40 and younger from across the country, was honored at the AICPA’s 2020 Forensic & Valuation Services (FVS) Conference in Las Vegas.

“Eric is a dynamic young CPA who is driving positive results in his practice of business valuation and supporting the future value of the accounting profession,” said Jeannette Koger, CPA, CGMA, the AICPA’s Vice President of Advisory Services and Credentialing. “He is a high achiever who has demonstrated significant accomplishments in the business valuation area, and he provides exemplary service to his employer, peers, and community.”

The Standing Ovation Program recognizes young CPAs who go above and beyond in giving back to their companies, their communities, and the accounting profession. Recipients also exhibit exemplary professional achievement in the specialty areas of forensic accounting and business valuation. Requirements for nomination to the Standing Ovation program for the FVS specialty area include maintaining an active CPA license, being an AICPA member in good standing, and holding either a Certified in Financial Forensics (CFF) or Accredited in Business Valuation (ABV) specialty credential.

The 2020 honorees were nominated for performing a wide range of activities, some of which included expanding the forensic and valuation services offerings within a firm, chairing a state CPA society, serving as Treasurer for a non-profit organization that combats homelessness, giving presentations at AICPA conferences, and serving as an expert witness in court. Additional examples include participating in outreach to university accounting programs, mentoring younger colleagues, and judging a university’s accounting student competition.

Flickinger is a manager in the business valuation department of Apple Growth Partners (AGP), an award-winning accounting and business valuation firm headquartered in Northeast Ohio. He specializes in valuations of closely held business, employee stock ownership plans (ESOP), estate and gift tax, litigation consulting, fraud and forensic accounting, and succession planning. He’s performed appraisals for a variety of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, food service, and professional service firms. Flickinger is committed to staying current and involved, as evidenced by the professional association memberships he holds: American Institute of Public Accountants, the Ohio Society of Public Accountants, the ESOP Association, and the National Center for Employee Ownership.

“Eric began his long career with our firm as an intern and has consistently grown,” comments Chuck Mullen, chairman. “Eric exemplifies a dedicated financial professional focused on building his career, benefiting his clients, and loyalty to his team members. He is the precise definition of going above and beyond, and I’m extremely proud of his accomplishments.”

About Apple Growth Partners

Apple Growth Partners is an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm with more than 75 years of helping grow local businesses. With offices in Cleveland, Akron, Canton, and Kent, AGP offers a full range of services, including audit and assurance, tax planning and compliance, business valuation, litigation consulting, employee stock ownership plans, and transaction advisory services. To learn more, visit www.applegrowth.com.

