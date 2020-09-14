Apple Growth Partners’ A’Shira Nelson Named Forty Under 40

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AppleGrowthPartners–Apple Growth Partners (AGP), award-winning accounting and business advisory firm, is proud to announce A’Shira Nelson, CPA, has been named one of Crain’s Cleveland Forty Under 40 recipients in 2020. Nelson is a manager in the tax department.

Crain’s Cleveland Forty Under 40 is a premier list of rising leaders. Selected professionals are boldly leading organizations, impacting local communities and inspiring colleagues and peers alike.

Nelson, 31, has achieved success in the accounting and finance industry, along with building her own personal social media brand as a budgeting expert for millennial women. Nelson has a robust background in accounting, with nearly a decade of experience in audit, tax, and public accounting roles. Her expertise is in tax planning and preparation for S-corporations and partnerships with revenue up to $50 million, as well as experience with high-net-worth individuals. Her tax background includes health care, real estate, professional services, and manufacturing. She is well-versed in tax compliance and planning for federal, state, local, and foreign income tax returns. She is a member of AGP’s COVID-19 Response Team, a cross-functional representation of tax, audit, and business valuation experts, which mobilized quickly to provide insight to local business owners throughout the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) process. Nelson also hosted several webinars in spring 2020 for business owners to navigate the COVID-19 disruption.

An engaging public speaker, Nelson was requested to speak at The Ohio Society of CPAs Accounting Career Day in November 2019, presenting “360 Degrees of Possibility.” She served as the treasurer of both the Delta Sigma Theta sorority and the National Association of Black Accountants. She is a volunteer for the College Now mentoring program and Growing Up Great. Nelson will be speaking at the 2020 Female Entrepreneurship Summit in Cleveland this fall. In her latest project, Nelson will be hosting her own television show on PBS titled “Forum 360,” where she will interview local residents, including women business owners.

Nelson is the creator, author, and manager of “Savvy Girl Money,” a social media community, with 13.2K Instagram followers and 1,500 YouTube subscribers, focused on helping millennial women reach their financial goals. Her posts feature content on budgeting, open enrollment, understanding liabilities and assets, planning for retirement, debt management, and personal examples of how she paid off student loans. Her popular account combines her CPA knowledge with her passion for educating women on growing their financial empires and managing wealth.

“A’Shira is not just the future of our firm, but also our industry as accountants,” says Chuck Mullen, chairman. “Her dedication to using her platform to educate millennials on budgeting is groundbreaking. The time and effort she commits inside the office for our clients, and then outside the office for Savvy Girl Money is an inspiration to us all.”

About Apple Growth Partners

Apple Growth Partners is an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm with more than 75 years of helping grow local businesses. With offices in Cleveland, Akron, Canton, and Kent, AGP offers a full range of services including audit and assurance, tax planning and compliance, business valuation, litigation consulting, employee stock ownership plans, and advisory services. To learn more, visit www.applegrowth.com.

Contacts

Brittany White, 330.315.7852

[email protected]