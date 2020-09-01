Apple Growth Partners Announces 12th NorthCoast 99 Win

AKRON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AppleGrowthPartners–Apple Growth Partners (AGP), award-winning accounting and business advisory firm, is proud to be recognized by ERC as one of 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. This is the 12th time the firm has received the NorthCoast 99 Award.

NorthCoast 99 is an annual recognition program and event in its 22nd year that honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. “More than a business award or event, NorthCoast 99 is a yearlong research project that ERC established to help employers make a notable difference not only in the lives of their employees but also in the economic vitality of their communities,” said Samantha Marx, ERC director of client service, who oversees the program.

NorthCoast 99 winners participated in a rigorous application process that asked for detailed information on how their organization addresses top-performer attraction, development, and retention in the following areas: organizational strategy, policies, and benefits; talent attraction, acquisition, and onboarding; employee well-being; employee engagement and talent development; total rewards; and diversity and inclusion.

“Our 12th win from NorthCoast 99 comes at a time when our firm succeeded in the unknown during the COVID-19 disruption,” states Charles Mullen, chairman of AGP. “Our firm transitioned to a completely remote environment during busy season and maintained our excellence in client service and relationships. Our team pulled together remotely to continue building our culture by hosting virtual happy hours, trivia contests, and daily video updates from leadership to the whole firm. We’ve adapted to the changes with the best attitude and aptitude we could have experienced. I’m beyond proud of our team, and this NorthCoast 99 award is a true testament to the talent we have throughout Northeastern Ohio.”

In addition to the firm’s 12th NorthCoast 99 award, AGP was recently ranked in the Top 300 Firms for the fourth consecutive year by INSIDE Public Accounting, the award-winning newsletter for the public accounting profession.

“Especially during these unprecedented times, we’re thrilled to recognize and celebrate this year’s NorthCoast 99 award winners. Winning organizations are elevating the employee experience with increasingly progressive and innovative HR practices and benefits that are critical in today’s market. We look forward to sharing the success stories of our esteemed winners,” said Kelly Keefe, president of ERC.

The 2020 NorthCoast 99 Awards program is sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield; CareerCurve; Cleveland Magazine; ERChealth; Gino’s Awards; Impact Architects; Maloney + Novotny; Wayfind Creative; Meyers, Roman, Friedberg & Lewis; Oswald Companies; Staffing Solutions Enterprises; and Ultimate Software.

About Apple Growth Partners

Apple Growth Partners is an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm with more than 76 years of helping grow local businesses. With offices in Cleveland, Akron, Canton, and Kent, AGP offers a full range of services, including audit and assurance, tax planning and compliance, business valuation, litigation consulting, employee stock ownership plans, and transaction advisory services. To learn more, visit www.applegrowth.com.

About ERC

Founded in 1920, ERC makes workplaces great by providing training, HR consulting and support, coaching and assessments, and research services. ERC also sponsors the ERChealth insurance program in Ohio. Additional information about ERC and its services can be found at www.yourERC.com.

Contacts

Please contact Brittany White at 330.315.7852 or [email protected] for additional information