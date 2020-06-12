Apple Growth Partners Adds Female Executives to Leadership Team

AKRON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AppleGrowthPartners–Apple Growth Partners (AGP), award-winning accounting and business advisory firm, has announced two recent appointments to the leadership team. Susan Burnoski, CPA, and Christine Waltjen, CPA, have joined the firm’s Executive Committee.

Susan Burnoski, CPA, is a principal and director of audit and assurance. Burnoski joined AGP more than 13 years ago as an audit associate. As a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Ohio Society of Certified Public Accountants, Burnoski has built her auditor career as an expert in compliance requirements to improve internal processes. Burnoski specializes in employee benefit plans and fiduciary responsibility. As the director of audit, Burnoski led the firm’s auditing team, responsible for scheduling, hiring, onboarding, and management. Burnoski was named a 30 for the Future by the Greater Akron Chamber in 2016 and one of Crain’s 40 Under Forty recipients in 2019.

Christine Waltjen, CPA, is a tax manager and director of tax. In her role, Waltjen is responsible for the management, scheduling, onboarding, and leadership of the firm’s largest department. Waltjen began her career nearly 18 years ago with KPFF, LLC, which merged with AGP in 2018. Waltjen was promoted to tax manager in 2018, then named director of tax in 2019. She specializes in tax planning and preparation, implementing processes and procedures, real estate, and staff development. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Ohio Society of Certified Public Accountants.

The firm’s Executive Committee is the governing board of the 100+ employee firm.

“Susan and Christine each chair a major department within the firm, and they both exemplify the word ‘leader’ in every way,” says Chairman Chuck Mullen. “Susan and Christine have been shining examples of determined effort and professionalism, true role models to anyone building a career in public accounting.”

About Apple Growth Partners

Apple Growth Partners is an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm with more than 75 years of helping grow local businesses. With offices in Cleveland, Akron, Canton, and Kent, AGP offers a full range of services, including audit and assurance, tax planning and compliance, business valuation, litigation consulting, employee stock ownership plans, and transaction advisory services. To learn more, visit www.applegrowth.com.

