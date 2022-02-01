Apple Captures 62 Percent Revenue Share in Tablet Apps Processors, Says Strategy Analytics

A High Mix of Premium APs Power Revenue Growth

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AP—The global tablet applications processor (AP) market grew 12 percent to $3 billion in the calendar year 2021, according to Strategy Analytics’ Handset Component Technologies (HCT) service report.





According to the Strategy Analytics’ Handset Component Technologies (HCT) research report, ” Tablet Apps Processor Market Share Tracker Q4 2021: MediaTek Maintains non-iPad Market Share Leadership “, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm, MediaTek and Samsung LSI captured the top-five tablet AP revenue share rankings in 2021.

Apple led the tablet AP market with a 62 percent revenue share, followed by Intel with 12 percent and Qualcomm with 10 percent.

-based tablets accounted for 89 percent of total tablet APs shipped in 2021. Tablet AP ASPs grew 21 percent year on year, driven by a better mix and wafer supply constraints.

Sravan Kundojjala, author of the report and Director of Handset Component Technologies service at Strategy Analytics, commented, ” The tablet applications processor (AP) market, a key segment of the mobile computing market, declined 8 percent year-on-year in 2021 after seeing a rebound in 2020. Reduced demand for low-end tablet APs and wafer supply constraints affected shipments. However, shipments grew 13 percent compared to the pre-pandemic period (2019). Despite decline in shipments, the tablet AP market saw double-digit growth in average selling prices (ASP), thanks to a high mix of premium tablet APs.”

Mr. Kundojjala continued, “Apple, MediaTek and Unisoc posted shipments growth, while Allwinner, HiSilicon, Qualcomm, Rockchip and Samsung LSI saw shipment decline in 2021. MediaTek maintained its leading position in the non-Apple tablet AP market, driven by its design wins at Amazon, Lenovo, Samsung and others. On the other hand, Qualcomm shifted focus to premium tablets and saw a 15 percent shipment decline in 2021.”

