Apple Announces Updated 27″ iMac with More Speed, More Power, and Better Webcam; Available at B&H Photo

Computer News: The new 27″ iMac, from Apple, comes with the latest Intel® processors, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and nano-texture glass, which makes its gorgeous 5K Retina display even more stunning

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–B&H is excited to announce the new 27″ iMac from Apple. Though it might appear indistinguishable from its predecessor, the new iMac boasts several major upgrades, including a faster Intel® processor, improved webcam, and SSDs that now come standard across the line. There are plenty of exciting customization options as well—perhaps none more so than the “nano-texture” glass feature, which we first saw in the stunning Pro Display XDR.

Apple 27″ iMac with Retina 5K Display (10th Gen Core i5, 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD, Radeon Pro 5300) https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1581592-REG/apple_mxwt2ll_a_27_imac_with_retina.html

Apple 27″ iMac with Retina 5K Display (10th Gen Core i5, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Radeon Pro 5300) https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1581596-REG/apple_mxwu2ll_a_27_imac_with_retina.html

While it’s not light years beyond the previous generation, the latest iMac is undoubtedly the most powerful of its kind. Part of that power comes from the latest 10th-generation Intel® Comet Lake™ processors (available in 6-, 8-, and 10-core configurations) and next-gen AMD graphics, which, along with the now-standardized SSDs, will deliver demonstrably faster speeds and better performance. Additionally, those same superfast SSDs come with massive amounts of storage, starting at 256GB, all the way up to 8TB—four times more than the previous generation.

Apple 27″ iMac with Retina 5K Display https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1581597-REG/apple_mxwv2ll_a_27_imac_with_retina.html

Customers have been asking for an updated FaceTime camera for a while, and the new iMac finally delivers—just in time, too. With a large portion of the population relying on webcams for remote work, having an internal camera that can compete with external devices is a huge selling point. The iMac’s updated camera features 1080p resolution—a first for an Apple webcam—as well as tone mapping, exposure control, and video face detection (for conferencing only). The end result should be the highest video image quality we’ve ever seen from a FaceTime camera, which could end up being a major benefit to many customers.

Apple iMac 27″ 3.6G 10C10G i9 8GB/512GB RP 5300



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1581860-REG/apple_z0zw_mxwu_46_bh_imac_27_3_6g_10c_10g_i9_8gb_512gb_rp_5300.html

Camera and performance aside, the most exciting “new” feature might be the optional nano-texture glass coating. Technically, we’ve seen this technology before in the Pro Display XDR, but it’s a first for the iMac lineup. The nano-texture treatment adds a matte finish to the display, reducing both reflectivity and glare without hindering the overall image quality. It’s an optional treatment, one that you don’t necessarily have to have. But if you’ve ever seen how the Pro Display XDR holds up in sunlight, it’s gonna be tough to pass up.

As with almost all of Apple’s devices, the new 27″ iMac can be configured to your specific needs. Choose from a bevy of options, including number of processor cores, storage capacity, RAM size, 10-gigabit Ethernet, SD card reader, and more. The deep customization options mean you should have no problem kitting out your ideal iMac. You can customize your very own iMac today at B&H Photo.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world’s largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 40 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world’s foremost experts and interviews with some of technology’s most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contacts

Henry Posner



B&H Photo Video



212-615-8820



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/﻿