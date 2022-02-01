Applause Announces Danielle Lee as New Board of Directors Member

President of Warner Music Artist & Fan Experiences brings expertise in brand strategy and digital consumer experience to the board

Applause, the world leader in testing and digital quality, is proud to announce the appointment of Danielle Lee, President of Warner Music Artist & Fan Experiences, to its Board of Directors. With her extensive background leading brand strategy and product innovation for some of the world's most respected brands, Danielle will make a valuable addition to the board and help guide Applause to continued growth and success.





As President of Warner Music Artist & Fan Experiences, Danielle oversees the brand development and business strategies for some of the biggest names in music. She focuses her teams to deliver memorable experiences that not only deepen fandom but also accelerate growth of the artist’s business – whether that be through in-person or digital experiences that may include streaming, augmented reality or the metaverse.

“In today’s digital landscape, delivering exceptional experiences is paramount. It has become a key differentiator for brands, and we remain committed to ensuring the highest quality digital experiences for our customers,” stated Chris Malone, CEO of Applause. “Danielle Lee is an incredibly talented leader with a deep understanding of building fan-centric experiences and the technology that powers them. We are thrilled to welcome her to our Board of Directors and look forward to her insights and guidance as we continue to innovate and grow.”

In addition to her work at Warner Music Group, Danielle has also held leadership positions at the NBA, Spotify, AT&T and Showtime Networks, where she oversaw brand marketing and media strategies. Danielle was named one of Billboard’s Branding Power Players in 2019 and Adweek’s Top 50 most indispensable executives in Marketing, Media and Technology from 2016-2018. She is a three-time honoree of the Most Powerful Women in Mobile Advertising by Business Insider.

Danielle is currently a board member of Bath & Body Works Inc. and a strategic advisor to Encantos PBC, an award-winning children’s entertainment + tech company. She holds an MBA in Marketing and Media Management from Columbia Business School and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Columbia University.

“I am excited to join the Board of Directors at Applause to help drive the company’s continued success,” said Danielle Lee. “I believe that every digital touchpoint must delight your consumers, and I look forward to working with their talented team to shape the future of digital quality.”

Lee’s role was sourced through the external board program operated by Vista Equity Partners, a global investment firm focused on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses and a majority investor in Applause. Launched in 2017, the board program leverages Vista’s ecosystem and additional resources to identify, train and appoint qualified board candidates for its portfolio companies. The program works to create a diverse pipeline of qualified board candidates through programs and partnerships that advance diversity for all boards and drive impact for the corporate world at large.

About Applause

Applause is a world leader in testing and digital quality. Brands today win or lose customers through digital interactions, and Applause delivers authentic feedback on the quality of digital assets and experiences, provided by real users in real-world settings. Our disruptive approach harnesses the power of the Applause platform and leverages the uTest community of more than one million independent digital testers worldwide. Unlike traditional testing methods (including lab-based and offshoring), Applause responds with the speed, scale and flexibility that digital-focused brands require and expect. Applause provides insightful, actionable testing results that can directly inform go/no go release decisions, helping development teams build better and faster, and release with confidence. Digital-first brands rely on Applause as a best practice to deliver the digital experiences their customers love.

