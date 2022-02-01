Appear launches powerful new upgrade to its best-selling XC Platform

The new upgrade brings additional capacity to the best-in-class unit, better equipping it to handle the demands of current and future distribution workloads

Oslo, 1 September 2022 — Appear, the global leader in media processing and delivery technology, has today announced the first of many new upgrades to its XC Platform. Featuring a refreshed hardware specification which brings with it additional capacity, the new upgrade to the XC Platform signifies a continued commitment from Appear to bring best-in-class hardware to the Distribution and Broadcast markets.

A mainstay of Appear’s product portfolio and one of its best-selling products, the XC Platform features all of the hallmark characteristics of Appear hardware – modularity, flexibility, efficiency, reliability, and quality. The XC Platform is deployed worldwide in cable, satellite, terrestrial and IPTV applications. Seeing use in encoding/transcoding/decoding, satellite modulation/demodulation, scrambling/descrambling, and multiplexing in multiple applications.

Available in two high-density chassis options to accommodate different levels of modularity, the XC Platform provides all the building blocks Appear customers need to build a complete broadcast system. The modular design also allows customers to adapt the XC Platform to their preferred system architecture, operating an entire broadcast system from within a single chassis or distributing it between several discreet stages or distributed architectures.

Part of Appear’s philosophy is development in collaboration with the market, understanding the needs of customers and integrating solutions to those problems into its product design methodology. This philosophy is why the XC Platform features not only unmatched power, but also unrivalled versatility. With an advanced user-friendly GUI, multi-level alarm system and unparalleled ease of integration with third party control systems.

Speaking on the announcement Thomas B. Jørgensen, CEO of Appear, said, “The XC Platform has been part of our offering from the very beginning. Providing best-in-class solutions to the broadcast and distribution market is baked into the DNA of Appear. These upgrades to the XC Platform are a sign of our continued commitment to that segment.”

“With refreshed, higher capacity components the upgraded XC Platform is not only powerful enough to handle the most strenuous, high intensity, applications today but also tackle our customer’s broadcast and distribution needs for the future. This, all in a completely flexible unit that allows our customers to use the XC Platform however it suits their architecture without sacrificing on reliability, energy efficiency or quality.”

The new upgraded XC Platform modules will be available from Q4 2022, for more information please visit Appear’s website.

