Apartments.com Launches New Marketing Campaign Focused on Changing Consumer Rental Behavior Post-Pandemic

Jeff Goldblum-Starring Campaign Explores Evolved Consumer Needs and Wants

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apartments.com, a CoStar Group brand (NASDAQ: CSGP) recently released the first in a series of new TV spots as part the company’s 2022 marketing campaign. The new campaign – developed in partnership with Rubin Postaer and Associates– gets to the heart of what matters most to renters, as many prepare to make their first move in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeff Goldblum returns for an eighth year as Apartminternet Founder Brad Bellflower, a quixotic futurist who will go to seemingly any length to make Apartments.com “the place to find a place.” The clever creative leans into cultural headline news themes, as evidenced by the spot entitled “Billionaires in Space.” It also touches upon personally relevant topics, such as parenthood with “Test” or “Cathouse,” for pet parents.

In an effort to ensure the creative resonates with renters and their shifting behaviors, Apartments.com surveyed over 25,000 prospective renters to better understand how the pandemic has impacted renter behaviors and influenced their priorities.

“The past two years have changed how many people work, live, socialize, and even parent,” said Patrick Dodson, Vice President of Marketing, Apartments.com. “With our 2022 marketing campaign, we’ve evolved our brand to reflect the changing behavior of renters across the country.”

Given the changes in their lifestyles and work environments, renters are reevaluating what they want and searching for ways to upgrade. Key takeaways from the survey include:

Prospective renters delayed moving plans during the height of the pandemic

Renters are feeling more confident about making a move and have a more positive outlook on their financial future

More than 50% of renters surveyed are planning to make a move in the next 12 months

Renters are making decisions faster than they did pre-pandemic

The need for more space, upgraded living and a change in lifestyle are currently the leading factors to search for a new place to live

“As a brand, not only have we adjusted to the current renter landscape, we know, now more than ever, that renters are consuming media primarily through streaming video and audio platforms.” Dodson continued, “This further affirms our continued marketing investment in streaming and emerging media platforms.”

Over the coming weeks, Apartments.com’s new campaign – which includes TV spots and digital and social videos – will become increasingly omnipresent nationally. Given the rising popularity of streaming services, the brand will amplify its advertising presence among top platforms, such as HBOMax, Paramount+, Hulu, Peacock, YouTube, iHeart Radio, Spotify, Pandora, and many others.

With the new campaign, Apartments.com seeks to connect with renters like never before through custom content and unique creative developed specifically for renters’ favorite social and digital video platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, and Facebook. The brand will also launch several new social series developed in partnership with top-tier influencers across all renting categories, including DIY projects, pet life, apartment tours, apartment living tips and tricks, and more.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. Homesnap is an industry-leading online and mobile software platform that provides user-friendly applications to optimize residential real estate agent workflow and reinforce the agent-client relationship. Homes.com offers real estate professionals advertising and marketing services for residential properties. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. In France, BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialized property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate and Business Immo is widely recognized as a leading digital commercial real estate news provider in the country. Group’s websites attract tens of millions of unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada and Asia. From time to time, we plan to utilize our corporate website, http://www.costargroup.com, as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com.

About Apartments.com

Apartments.com is a leading online apartment listing website, offering renters access to information on more than 1,000,000 available units for rent. Powered by CoStar, the Apartments.com network of sites includes Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, WestsideRentals.com, ForRent.com, ForRentUniversity.com, After55.com and CorporateHousing.com. Apartments.com is supported by the industry’s largest professional research team, which visits and photographs properties nationwide. The team calls each month to apartment owners and property managers, collecting and verifying current availabilities, rental rates, pet policies, fees, leasing incentives, concessions, and more.

Apartments.com offers more rental listings than any other listing website in the U.S., with innovative features including a drawing tool that allows users to define their own search areas on a map, and a “travel time” feature that lets users search for rentals in proximity to a specific address. Apartments.com creates easy access to its listings through a responsive website and iOS and Android apps and provides exposure for its advertisers through an intuitive name, strategic search engine placements and innovative emerging media.

The Apartments.com network reaches millions of renters nationwide, driving both qualified traffic and highly engaged renters to leasing offices. For more information visit Apartments.com.

