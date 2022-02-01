Apartments.com Announces New ‘Listing of the Future’

Reimagined listings featured on America’s #1 online rental network will empower renters with detailed, unit-by-unit listing information

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Apartments.com, the leading online rental network in the United States, announced the launch of its Listing of the Future, an innovative new approach to listing apartments. The Listing of the Future will debut at Apartmentalize 2022 in San Diego.

Since the debut of online apartment listings, renters searching for apartments in large (200 unit+) buildings have had access only to building-wide information and photos, with the majority of listings showing photos and floorplans for sample units–not the exact unit a renter is considering. With the Listing of the Future, Apartments.com will become the first online rental network to offer customers the option of presenting detailed, unit-specific information for every single unit in the community, including photos, floorplans, walkthrough videos, 3D tours, the view from the unit, and more.

The Listing of the Future was developed in direct response to consumer demand. In a recent survey of 45,000 renters, Apartments.com found that 94% of renters want unit-specific floorplans and availability, while 82% say the location of a unit within a building or community matters and 63% are interested in the unit’s view. The Listing of the Future provides all of this information, eliminating time consuming back and forth between prospective renters and property managers and generating higher quality leads for each listing.

“Since 2014, Apartments.com has been committed to providing renters with the highest-quality listing data and the best search experience,” said Stuart Richens, Vice President, Product & Operations, Apartments.com. “The Listing of the Future is the most significant innovation in online apartment search since we launched the new Apartments.com 8 years ago, and we’re thrilled to announce its launch and celebrate with the multifamily industry at Apartmentalize. We’re confident that our new, detailed listings will help consumers make better leasing choices while providing property managers with higher-quality leads.”

Apartments.com piloted the Listing of the Future with several leading property management companies, and the new unit-level listings are live for a number of large properties in Minneapolis, Boston, and San Francisco. The Listing of the Future is now available for all Apartments.com clients.

Visit ListingoftheFuture.com to view these listings and learn more.

