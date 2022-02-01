Another first for Newsflare as it appoints new Head of Filmer Propositions

London, New York, Los Angeles 14th April 2022: Newsflare, the world’s leading licensing platform and marketplace for user-generated video (UGV), has today announced the appointment of Sarah Bentley as its Head of Filmer Propositions. This newly created role reflects Newsflare’s commitment to scaling its member base, and ensuring it remains the number one destination for talented filmers capturing and sharing moments that matter.

Sarah joins Newsflare from With Nothing Underneath, where she held the position of Head of Growth. She brings 10 years’ experience of working with high growth businesses, and a proven track record in leading large scale B2C projects and ecommerce teams globally, at organisations including Suitcase Magazine Ltd, Avenue 32 and Charlotte Tilbury.

Sarah is the latest in a series of senior appointments made by Newsflare following its Series B accelerator funding in January 2022. With an investment-led expansion strategy in place, attracting new filmers and providing new opportunities for their talent to get noticed and rewarded are top priorities for the company, as it seeks to dominate the user-generated video market.

Speaking about the appointment, Jon Cornwell, CEO at Newsflare, commented: “Creators hold more power than ever, so quite rightly have higher expectations for companies seeking to attract and sustain their creativity. Our passion for creator video is at the very heart of our business. We’re constantly looking for opportunities to boost the performance of our platform for the benefit of our filmers, connecting them with a bustling marketplace of storytellers across TV production, online and social publishing and brands, and creating new propositions to ensure they get more exposure than ever. Sarah’s appointment is central to our commitment to invest in our members and the creator economy at large.”

Sarah commented: “I’m beyond excited to join Newsflare. It has an incredible vibe and a truly talented team of people. It offers me a fantastic opportunity to further my career with a true innovator in what is one of the most exciting and fast growth market sectors in the world. There are so many opportunities for growth and attracting more filmers, as well as many different directions we can take to build the Newsflare filmer community. I cannot wait to get started.”

