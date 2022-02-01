Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Reports 1st Quarter 2023 Results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights

  • GAAP net income (loss) of ($1.79) per average common share for the quarter
  • Earnings available for distribution (“EAD”) of $0.81 per average common share for the quarter
  • Economic return of 3.0% for the first quarter
  • Annualized GAAP return (loss) on average equity of (28.8%) and annualized EAD return on average equity of 14.8%
  • Book value per common share of $20.77
  • GAAP leverage of 5.9x, down from 6.0x in the prior quarter; economic leverage of 6.4x, up from 6.3x in the prior quarter
  • Declared quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.65 per share

Business Highlights

Investment and Strategy

  • Total assets of $85.5 billion, including $77.6 billion in highly liquid Agency portfolio(1)
  • Annaly Agency Group represents 67% of dedicated equity capital(2) with portfolio growth driven by deployment of accretive equity raised early in the quarter while portfolio distribution migrated marginally up in coupon
  • Added swap hedges to correspond with assets purchased throughout the quarter as we maintained a defensive duration position amid elevated volatility in yields
  • Annaly’s Mortgage Servicing Rights (“MSR”) portfolio was relatively unchanged quarter-over-quarter with $1.8 billion(3) in assets representing 15% of dedicated equity capital(2)
  • Annaly Residential Credit Group grew assets modestly to $5.2 billion(1), representing 18% of dedicated equity capital(2), driven by ~$100 million of OBX retained securities across three deals settled in the first quarter
  • Received a 2022 SHARP award from Freddie Mac, recognizing superior mortgage servicing portfolio performance

Financing and Capital

  • $5.7 billion of unencumbered assets(4), including cash and unencumbered Agency MBS of $3.8 billion
  • Average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 81 basis points to 4.52% and average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 23 basis points to 2.34% quarter-over-quarter
  • Annaly Residential Credit Group priced four whole loan securitizations totaling $1.5 billion in proceeds since the beginning of the first quarter(5), remaining the largest non-bank issuer of Prime Jumbo and Expanded Credit MBS from 2022 to 2023(6)
  • Annaly Residential Credit Group upsized an existing credit facility by approximately $200 million during the quarter and closed a new $250 million facility subsequent to quarter end
  • Annaly Mortgage Servicing Rights Group added a new $250 million credit facility in the first quarter
  • Raised $563 million of accretive common equity through the Company’s at-the-market (“ATM”) sales program(7)

Corporate Responsibility & Governance

  • Expanded Board of Directors with election of new Independent Director Martin Laguerre

    • Following the completion of the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, 80% of Annaly’s Directors will be independent and 60% of Directors will identify as women and/or racially/ethnically diverse(8)

“Despite significant volatility in interest rates and mortgage spreads throughout the first quarter, Annaly was able to proactively navigate this challenging environment with book value effectively unchanged, generating an economic return of 3%,” remarked David Finkelstein, Annaly’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. “As we noted at the start of the year, Annaly was prepared for market turmoil with prudent leverage, substantial liquidity and optimal asset allocation. This conservative positioning enabled us to preserve capital and liquidity during the quarter, while maintaining the flexibility to grow when opportunistic, including adding to our Agency portfolio through accretive issuance under our ATM early in the quarter.

“Looking ahead, we are encouraged by the robust returns available across our three investment strategies and believe we are well-positioned to take advantage of opportunities as they arise. With volatility likely to further decrease as the Federal Reserve moves closer towards the end of its hiking cycle, we are confident in our outlook though prepared for any additional market turbulence.”

(1) Total portfolio represents Annaly’s investments that are on-balance sheet as well as investments that are off-balance sheet in which Annaly has economic exposure. Assets exclude assets transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles of $10.3 billion, include TBA purchase contracts (market value) of $12.0 billion, CMBX derivatives (market value) of $0.4 billion and $1.1 billion of retained securities that are eliminated in consolidation and are shown net of participations issued totaling $0.7 billion.

(2) Capital allocation for each of the investment strategies is calculated as the difference between each investment strategy’s allocated assets, which include TBA purchase contracts, and liabilities. Dedicated capital allocations as of March 31, 2023 exclude commercial real estate assets.

(3) Includes limited partnership interests in a MSR fund, which is reported in Other Assets.

(4) Represents Annaly’s excess liquidity and defined as assets that have not been pledged or securitized (generally including cash and cash equivalents, Agency MBS, CRT, Non-Agency MBS, residential mortgage loans, MSR, reverse repurchase agreements, other unencumbered financial assets and capital stock).

(5) Includes a $408 million residential whole loan securitization that priced in April 2023.

(6) Issuer ranking data from Inside Nonconforming Markets for 2022 to 2023 YTD as of April 7, 2023.

(7) Net of sales agent commissions and excluding other offering expenses.

(8) Statistics assume all Directors up for nomination at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders are elected.

Financial Performance

The following table summarizes certain key performance indicators as of and for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022:

 

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

Book value per common share

$

20.77

$

20.79

$

27.08

GAAP leverage at period-end (1)

5.9:1

6.0:1

5.3:1

GAAP net income (loss) per average common share (2)

$

(1.79)

$

(1.96)

$

5.46

Annualized GAAP return (loss) on average equity

 

(28.84%)

 

(31.78%)

 

65.62%

Net interest margin (3)

 

0.09%

 

0.65%

 

3.20%

Average yield on interest earning assets (4)

 

3.96%

 

3.86%

 

3.61%

Average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities (5)

 

4.52%

 

3.71%

 

0.48%

Net interest spread

 

(0.56%)

 

0.15%

 

3.13%

Non-GAAP metrics *

 

 

 

Earnings available for distribution per average common share (2)

$

0.81

$

0.89

$

1.11

Annualized EAD return on average equity

 

14.82%

 

16.19%

 

14.01%

Economic leverage at period-end (1)

6.4:1

6.3:1

6.4:1

Net interest margin (excluding PAA) (3)

 

1.76%

 

1.90%

 

2.04%

Average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA) (4)

 

3.96%

 

3.82%

 

2.62%

Average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities (5)

 

2.34%

 

2.11%

 

0.89%

Net interest spread (excluding PAA)

 

1.62%

 

1.71%

 

1.73%

* Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section for additional information.

(1) GAAP leverage is computed as the sum of repurchase agreements, other secured financing, debt issued by securitization vehicles, participations issued and mortgages payable divided by total equity. Economic leverage is computed as the sum of recourse debt, cost basis of to-be-announced (“TBA”) and CMBX derivatives outstanding, and net forward purchases (sales) of investments divided by total equity. Recourse debt consists of repurchase agreements and other secured financing (excluding certain non-recourse credit facilities). Certain credit facilities (included within other secured financing), debt issued by securitization vehicles, participations issued, and mortgages payable are non-recourse to the Company and are excluded from economic leverage.

(2) Net of dividends on preferred stock.

(3) Net interest margin represents interest income less interest expense divided by average Interest Earning Assets. Net interest margin (excluding PAA) represents the sum of interest income (excluding PAA) plus TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income less interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps divided by the sum of average Interest Earning Assets plus average outstanding TBA contract and CMBX balances. PAA represents the cumulative impact on prior periods, but not the current period, of quarter-over-quarter changes in estimated long-term prepayment speeds related to the Company’s Agency mortgage-backed securities.

(4) Average yield on interest earning assets represents annualized interest income divided by average interest earning assets. Average interest earning assets reflects the average amortized cost of our investments during the period. Average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA) is calculated using annualized interest income (excluding PAA).

(5) Average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities represents annualized interest expense divided by average interest bearing liabilities. Average interest bearing liabilities reflects the average balances during the period. Average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities represents annualized economic interest expense divided by average interest bearing liabilities. Economic interest expense is comprised of GAAP interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps.

Updates to Financial Disclosures

On September 8, 2022, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had unanimously approved a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock at a ratio of 1-for-4 (the “Reverse Stock Split”). The Reverse Stock Split was effective following the close of business on September 23, 2022 (the “Effective Time”). Accordingly, at the Effective Time, every four issued and outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock were converted into one share of the Company’s common stock. No fractional shares were issued in connection with the Reverse Stock Split. Instead, each stockholder that would have held fractional shares as a result of the Reverse Stock Split received cash in lieu of such fractional shares. The par value per share of the Company’s common stock remained unchanged at $0.01 per share after the Reverse Stock Split. Accordingly, for all historical periods presented, an amount equal to the par value of the reduced number of shares resulting from the Reverse Stock Split was reclassified from Common stock to Additional paid in capital in the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition. All other references made to share or per share amounts in the accompanying consolidated financial statements and disclosures have also been retroactively adjusted, where applicable, to reflect the effects of the Reverse Stock Split.

Other Information

This news release and our public documents to which we refer contain or incorporate by reference certain forward-looking statements which are based on various assumptions (some of which are beyond our control) and may be identified by reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” or similar terms or variations on those terms or the negative of those terms. Such statements include those relating to the Company’s future performance, macro outlook, the interest rate and credit environments, tax reform and future opportunities. Actual results could differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, changes in interest rates; changes in the yield curve; changes in prepayment rates; the availability of mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) and other securities for purchase; the availability of financing and, if available, the terms of any financing; changes in the market value of the Company’s assets; changes in business conditions and the general economy; the Company’s ability to grow its residential credit business; the Company’s ability to grow its mortgage servicing rights business; credit risks related to the Company’s investments in credit risk transfer securities and residential mortgage-backed securities and related residential mortgage credit assets; risks related to investments in mortgage servicing rights; the Company’s ability to consummate any contemplated investment opportunities; changes in government regulations or policy affecting the Company’s business; the Company’s ability to maintain its qualification as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes; the Company’s ability to maintain its exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including cybersecurity incidents; and risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including as related to adverse economic conditions on real estate-related assets and financing conditions. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law.

Annaly is a leading diversified capital manager with investment strategies across mortgage finance. Annaly’s principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and to optimize its returns through prudent management of its diversified investment strategies. Annaly is internally managed and has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. Additional information on the company can be found at www.annaly.com.

We use our website (www.annaly.com) and LinkedIn account (www.linkedin.com/company/annaly-capital-management) as channels of distribution of company information. The information we post through these channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these channels, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about Annaly when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Investors” section of our website, then clicking on “Investor Resources” and selecting “Email Alerts” to complete the email notification form. Our website, any alerts and social media channels are not incorporated by reference into, and are not a part of, this document.

The Company prepares an investor presentation and supplemental financial information for the benefit of its shareholders. Please refer to the investor presentation for definitions of both GAAP and non-GAAP measures used in this news release. Both the First Quarter 2023 Investor Presentation and the First Quarter 2023 Supplemental Information can be found at the Company’s website (www.annaly.com) in the Investors section under Investor Presentations.

Conference Call

The Company will hold the first quarter 2023 earnings conference call on April 27, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call to receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed by accessing the pre-registration link found on the homepage or “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.annaly.com, or by using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10177180/f8da7e9f2c. Pre-registration may be completed at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

For participants who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, access is available by dialing 844-735-3317 within the U.S., or 412-317-5703 internationally, and requesting the “Annaly Earnings Call.”

There will also be an audio webcast of the call on www.annaly.com. A replay of the call will be available for one week following the conference call. The replay number is 877-344-7529 for domestic calls and 412-317-0088 for international calls and the conference passcode is 2733167. If you would like to be added to the e-mail distribution list, please visit www.annaly.com, click on Investors, then select Email Alerts and complete the email notification form.

Financial Statements

 

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

March 31,
2023

 

December 31,

2022 (1)

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,794,173

 

$

1,576,714

 

$

1,466,171

 

$

853,932

 

$

955,840

Securities

 

69,238,185

 

 

65,789,907

 

 

66,839,353

 

 

59,042,734

 

 

60,727,637

Loans, net

 

1,642,822

 

 

1,809,832

 

 

1,551,707

 

 

1,487,133

 

 

3,617,818

Mortgage servicing rights

 

1,790,980

 

 

1,748,209

 

 

1,705,254

 

 

1,421,420

 

 

1,108,937

Interests in MSR

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

83,622

 

 

85,653

Assets transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles

 

10,277,588

 

 

9,121,912

 

 

9,202,014

 

 

8,877,247

 

 

7,809,307

Assets of disposal group held for sale

 

 

 

 

 

11,371

 

 

97,414

 

 

Derivative assets

 

400,139

 

 

342,064

 

 

1,949,530

 

 

748,432

 

 

964,075

Receivable for unsettled trades

 

679,096

 

 

575,091

 

 

2,153,895

 

 

434,227

 

 

407,225

Principal and interest receivable

 

773,722

 

 

637,301

 

 

262,542

 

 

300,028

 

 

246,739

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

 

15,921

 

 

16,679

 

 

17,437

 

 

18,195

 

 

23,110

Other assets

 

219,391

 

 

233,003

 

 

247,490

 

 

272,865

 

 

238,793

Total assets

$

86,832,017

 

$

81,850,712

 

$

85,406,764

 

$

73,637,249

 

$

76,185,134

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repurchase agreements

$

60,993,018

 

$

59,512,597

 

$

54,160,731

 

$

51,364,097

 

$

52,626,503

Other secured financing

 

250,000

 

 

250,000

 

 

250,000

 

 

 

 

914,255

Debt issued by securitization vehicles

 

8,805,911

 

 

7,744,160

 

 

7,844,518

 

 

7,502,483

 

 

6,711,953

Participations issued

 

673,431

 

 

800,849

 

 

745,729

 

 

696,944

 

 

775,432

Liabilities of disposal group held for sale

 

 

 

 

 

1,151

 

 

3,608

 

 

Derivative liabilities

 

473,515

 

 

204,172

 

 

764,535

 

 

379,708

 

 

826,972

Payable for unsettled trades

 

3,259,034

 

 

1,157,846

 

 

9,333,646

 

 

1,995,960

 

 

1,992,568

Interest payable

 

118,395

 

 

325,280

 

 

30,242

 

 

91,962

 

 

80,870

Dividends payable

 

321,023

 

 

412,113

 

 

411,762

 

 

354,027

 

 

321,423

Other liabilities

 

28,657

 

 

74,269

 

 

912,895

 

 

158,560

 

 

456,388

Total liabilities

 

74,922,984

 

 

70,481,286

 

 

74,455,209

 

 

62,547,349

 

 

64,706,364

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share (2)

 

1,536,569

 

 

1,536,569

 

 

1,536,569

 

 

1,536,569

 

 

1,536,569

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (3)

 

4,939

 

 

4,683

 

 

4,679

 

 

4,023

 

 

3,653

Additional paid-in capital

 

23,543,091

 

 

22,981,320

 

 

22,967,665

 

 

21,293,146

 

 

20,332,909

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(2,550,614)

 

 

(3,708,896)

 

 

(5,431,436)

 

 

(4,310,926)

 

 

(2,465,482)

Accumulated deficit

 

(10,741,863)

 

 

(9,543,233)

 

 

(8,211,358)

 

 

(7,496,061)

 

 

(7,980,407)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

11,792,122

 

 

11,270,443

 

 

10,866,119

 

 

11,026,751

 

 

11,427,242

Noncontrolling interests

 

116,911

 

 

98,983

 

 

85,436

 

 

63,149

 

 

51,528

Total equity

 

11,909,033

 

 

11,369,426

 

 

10,951,555

 

 

11,089,900

 

 

11,478,770

Total liabilities and equity

$

86,832,017

 

$

81,850,712

 

$

85,406,764

 

$

73,637,249

 

$

76,185,134

 

(1) Derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at December 31, 2022.

(2) 6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock – Includes 28,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding. 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock – Includes 17,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding. 6.75% Series I Preferred Stock – Includes 17,700,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding.

(3) Includes 2,936,500,000 shares authorized. Includes 493,880,938 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023; 468,309,810 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022; 467,911,144 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022; 402,303,874 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022; 365,253,063 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022.

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

For the quarters ended

 

March 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

Net interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

818,250

 

$

798,934

 

$

678,488

 

$

645,615

 

$

655,850

Interest expense

 

798,787

 

 

663,847

 

 

400,491

 

 

170,475

 

 

74,922

Net interest income

 

19,463

 

 

135,087

 

 

277,997

 

 

475,140

 

 

580,928

Net servicing income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Servicing and related income

 

84,273

 

 

82,040

 

 

74,486

 

 

55,685

 

 

34,715

Servicing and related expense

 

7,880

 

 

7,659

 

 

7,780

 

 

5,949

 

 

3,757

Net servicing income

 

76,393

 

 

74,381

 

 

66,706

 

 

49,736

 

 

30,958

Other income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net gains (losses) on investments and other

 

1,712

 

 

(1,124,924)

 

 

(2,702,512)

 

 

(615,216)

 

 

(159,804)

Net gains (losses) on derivatives

 

(900,752)

 

 

84,263

 

 

2,117,240

 

 

1,015,643

 

 

1,642,028

Loan loss (provision) reversal

 

219

 

 

(7,258)

 

 

1,613

 

 

26,913

 

 

(608)

Business divestiture-related gains (losses)

 

 

 

(13,013)

 

 

(2,936)

 

 

(23,955)

 

 

(354)

Other, net

 

15,498

 

 

7,569

 

 

1,526

 

 

(5,486)

 

 

3,058

Total other income (loss)

 

(883,323)

 

 

(1,053,363)

 

 

(585,069)

 

 

397,899

 

 

1,484,320

General and administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation expense

 

29,391

 

 

29,714

 

 

27,744

 

 

22,243

 

 

33,002

Other general and administrative expenses

 

11,437

 

 

13,291

 

 

10,178

 

 

13,795

 

 

12,762

Total general and administrative expenses

 

40,828

 

 

43,005

 

 

37,922

 

 

36,038

 

 

45,764

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

(828,295)

 

 

(886,900)

 

 

(278,288)

 

 

886,737

 

 

2,050,442

Income taxes

 

11,033

 

 

(86)

 

 

(4,311)

 

 

23,420

 

 

26,548

Net income (loss)

 

(839,328)

 

 

(886,814)

 

 

(273,977)

 

 

863,317

 

 

2,023,894

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

4,928

 

 

1,548

 

 

1,287

 

 

(3,379)

 

 

1,639

Net income (loss) attributable to Annaly

 

(844,256)

 

 

(888,362)

 

 

(275,264)

 

 

866,696

 

 

2,022,255

Dividends on preferred stock

 

31,875

 

 

29,974

 

 

26,883

 

 

26,883

 

 

26,883

Net income (loss) available (related) to common stockholders

$

(876,131)

 

$

(918,336)

 

$

(302,147)

 

$

839,813

 

$

1,995,372

Net income (loss) per share available (related) to common stockholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(1.79)

 

$

(1.96)

 

$

(0.70)

 

$

2.21

 

$

5.46

Diluted

$

(1.79)

 

$

(1.96)

 

$

(0.70)

 

$

2.20

 

$

5.46

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

489,688,364

 

 

468,250,672

 

 

429,858,876

 

 

380,609,192

 

 

365,340,909

Diluted

 

489,688,364

 

 

468,250,672

 

 

429,858,876

 

 

380,898,750

 

 

365,612,991

Other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

(839,328)

 

$

(886,814)

 

$

(273,977)

 

$

863,317

 

$

2,023,894

Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities

 

675,374

 

 

445,896

 

 

(2,578,509)

 

 

(2,503,250)

 

 

(3,568,679)

Reclassification adjustment for net (gains) losses included in net income (loss)

 

482,908

 

 

1,276,644

 

 

1,457,999

 

 

657,806

 

 

144,787

Other comprehensive income (loss)

 

1,158,282

 

 

1,722,540

 

 

(1,120,510)

 

 

(1,845,444)

 

 

(3,423,892)

Comprehensive income (loss)

 

318,954

 

 

835,726

 

 

(1,394,487)

 

 

(982,127)

 

 

(1,399,998)

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

4,928

 

 

1,548

 

 

1,287

 

 

(3,379)

 

 

1,639

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Annaly

 

314,026

 

 

834,178

 

 

(1,395,774)

 

 

(978,748)

 

 

(1,401,637)

Dividends on preferred stock

 

31,875

 

 

29,974

 

 

26,883

 

 

26,883

 

 

26,883

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

282,151

 

$

804,204

 

$

(1,422,657)

 

$

(1,005,631)

 

$

(1,428,520)
 

