Ann Deren-Lewis Appointed as Clarify Medical’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clarify Medical today announced the appointment of Ann Deren-Lewis as its Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, effective immediately. Ms. Deren-Lewis brings to Clarify Medical over 20 years of experience in the dermatology market, including leadership roles in marketing, sales, product development, medical affairs, and corporate development for companies such as ChromaDex, Merz, Stiefel Labs (GSK), Johnson and Johnson, Genentech, and Amgen. Most recently, she served as Principal and Founder of Two Blue Consulting with clients that included Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer, BioPhotas, Afecta Pharmaceuticals, and VI Aesthetics, as well as a variety of startup companies.

“Ann’s extensive experience in the dermatology market, including the commercialization of multiple products for the treatment of psoriasis, will undoubtedly bolster our commercialization of the Clarify System,” said George Mahaffey, President and CEO of Clarify Medical. “One critical aspect of Ann’s role will be to continue leading the development of educational programs for the U.S. medical dermatology community to raise awareness of the recently published Joint American Academy of Dermatology – National Psoriasis Foundation guidelines of care for the management and treatment of psoriasis with phototherapy and the critical role that home phototherapy plays in improving patient satisfaction and adherence.”

“I am pleased to join Clarify Medical at this crucial time in the company’s development and look forward to being part of the leadership team that is helping to change how patients with chronic skin conditions, particularly psoriasis and vitiligo, are treated with this innovative phototherapy platform,” said Ms. Deren-Lewis. “The Clarify System is positioned to revitalize home phototherapy for psoriasis patients – both as monotherapy and in combination with other therapies, such as topical steroids and biologics. The Clarify System provides a convenient, at-home treatment option for patients, but under the control of the physician.”

The Clarify System, which has been cleared by the FDA, is indicated for localized phototherapeutic treatment of dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis (eczema), seborrheic dermatitis, and leukoderma on all skin types (I-VI). It is the first and only connected phototherapy system that uses an app on the patient’s own smartphone (iOS or Android) to manage the dose, frequency, and duration of targeted narrowband UVB (NB-UVB) light therapy; the System helps to ensure that patients receive the proper doses recommended by the American Academy of Dermatology in its published Guidelines of Care for the Management of Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis and The Vitiligo Working Group Recommendations for NarrowBand Ultraviolet B Light Phototherapy Treatment of Vitiligo.

The treatment regimen is prescribed by the patient’s physician but monitored and controlled by the Clarify System, enabling patients to administer precision treatment and achieve clinical efficacy in the convenience of their homes. The connected system monitors dosing, adherence, compliance, patient progress, and satisfaction.

The Clarify smartphone app syncs to a patented, lightweight, handheld device which guides patients through delivering targeted narrowband UVB phototherapy treatments for their specific skin conditions. All treatment records, including photographs and patient-reported outcomes, are available to both the patient and the physician and can be used for evaluation during follow-up visits. Clarify CarePartners, trained patient support personnel, act as the first line of support for patients – coaching them on the use of the system and encouraging treatment adherence – greatly reducing the burden of these functions on the physician’s practice.

Clarify Medical is a private, San Diego-based medical device company focused on developing innovative technology, products, and services that improve care for people with chronic skin conditions. Its Clarify Home Phototherapy System is now available nationally in the U.S. Learn more at www.clarifymed.com.

