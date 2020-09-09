Angel Oak Home Loans Plans Western Expansion and Hires Key Executives

Leading full-service retail mortgage lender finds opportunity in turbulent 2020, commits to ambitious expansion plans

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Angel Oak Home Loans (“Angel Oak”), a leading full-service retail mortgage lender, announces the hiring of senior mortgage experts Sean Casey and Kristy Benson, who will lead the firm’s efforts to expand their lending operations throughout the Western United States. Angel Oak expects to establish and grow retail branches in California, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona and Nevada, taking the lender’s status from regional to national.

Casey joins the team as the Western Regional Sales Manager, where he will be responsible for overseeing the branch openings and executing plans for growth across the region. He brings over 18 years of experience in the mortgage industry, most recently serving as SVP at New American Funding. In addition, Benson will join the team and manage West Regional operations. In her role, she will offer support to Casey and the Western Regional teams through leading day-to-day operations, project management and team development. She brings over two decades of mortgage experience, spending the past few years mastering her leadership and management skills at On Q Financial, Inc.

“The Angel Oak team has done a tremendous job rising to the challenges we have faced this year,” says Richard LaNasa, president of Angel Oak Home Loans. “We have managed to develop and execute on a strategic game plan to grow the firm and bring our traditional and non-QM products to the Western region of the U.S. We are confident that Sean and Kristy are the best in the business to oversee this plan. Their knowledge of the mortgage industry and experience in team leadership and development will be key to driving success.”

With an extensive range of products, Angel Oak has risen to become a top non-bank mortgage lender, providing both traditional and Non-QM products in today’s market. The firm’s significant growth includes 19 new branches since 2019 in the Southeastern region of the country and California. Angel Oak now operates a total of 36 retail branches and will look to hire in key leadership positions as the Western branches come online.

Angel Oak continues to focus on staying ahead of competitors by enhancing its capabilities and technologies for borrowers and loan officers.

If you are interested in career opportunities with the growing team at Angel Oak Home Loans, please contact: Lee Williams at [email protected]; Drew Church at [email protected] or Mac Cregger at [email protected].

To learn more about Angel Oak Home Loans and view full licensing information, visit: www.angeloakhomeloans.com.

Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC NMLS 685842. Angel Oak is an Equal Housing Lender. Each application will be evaluated individually; not all applicants will qualify.

About Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC

Angel Oak Home Loans is a full-service mortgage lender. Its flexible, supportive approach empowers prospective homebuyers to embark on a new path with confidence. Angel Oak’s experienced team of licensed mortgage advisors is leading the way by delivering start-to-finish mortgage support and an exceptional client experience.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Trevor Davis



Gregory FCA for Angel Oak Home Loans



Email: [email protected]

Office: 215-475-5931

Company Contact:

Steven Winokur



Chief Marketing Officer at Angel Oak Companies



Email: [email protected]

Office: 404-637-0393