Angel Oak Home Loans Opens Third Mississippi Branch, Maintains Strong Growth Momentum

Claire Crow will lead expansion into Brookhaven as a veteran area manager

BROOKHAVEN, Miss.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Angel Oak Home Loans (“Angel Oak”), a leading full-service retail mortgage lender, continues to enjoy steady growth in the Southeast region as the company opens its third Mississippi branch, located in the town of Brookhaven. The branch is led by Licensed Area Manager Claire Crow.

“Right now, we are seeing a strong need in the Southeast region for a diversified array of products for homebuyers,” says Mac Cregger, SVP Regional Manager of Angel Oak Home Loans. “As a Mississippi native, Ms. Crow understands the types of products that individuals in her area need and can offer firsthand, personalized solutions to those in the greater Brookhaven community.”

Angel Oak successfully opened two branches in Gulfport and Madison, Mississippi, last October to meet the growing demand for flexible products for underserved homebuyers. The company has several branches located across the U.S. and continues to be a leader in the non-qualified mortgage space. Angel Oak anticipates continuing its rapid growth, as the company emphasizes providing increasingly efficient services to clients through integrating technology like the MyHomeLoan Mortgage App.

“My goal is to bring superior customer service to all clients, including the nontraditional homebuyer who may not have been able to find a mortgage solution that fit them in the past,” says Crow. “We want to ensure that those in our region have the right tools and team to both ease their homebuying experience and provide innovative products for their specific needs.”

About Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC

Angel Oak Home Loans is a full-service mortgage lender. In addition to offering traditional mortgage products, Angel Oak Home Loans and the Angel Oak family of companies specialize in innovative alternative lending options. Its flexible, supportive approach empowers prospective homebuyers to embark on a new path with confidence. Angel Oak’s experienced team of licensed mortgage advisors is leading the way by delivering start-to-finish mortgage support and an exceptional client experience.

