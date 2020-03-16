Angel Oak Home Loans Hires Veteran Area Manager, Seizes Growth Opportunity in Florida

Todd Matthews brings over 20 years of leadership experience to Angel Oak’s new West Palm Beach branch

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Angel Oak Home Loans (“Angel Oak”), a leading full-service retail mortgage lender, welcomes Todd Matthews as Area Manager to recruit loan officers and grow its presence in Florida. In addition to his new position, Angel Oak opened a branch in West Palm Beach to meet demand for its innovative loan products.

Matthews has managed and grown sales teams throughout the Sunshine State for over 20 years. He has a track record of developing top-performing sales teams and recruiting high-level talent. Over the course of his career, Matthews has also built a reputation for high-quality customer service. His addition augments Angel Oak’s ability to attract loan officers and supports its lofty growth expectations for this year, both internally and externally. To help achieve these goals, Angel Oak also recently hired Ed Powell to lead its new consumer direct division in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I’m honored to work at one of the fastest-growing retail mortgage lenders in the Southeast,” says Matthews. “During my career, I’ve learned how crucial a customer-centric philosophy is to loan officers’ success and the overall growth of the firm. This is something Angel Oak exemplifies. l plan to help cultivate that message and build our sales team throughout Florida, especially in the two key markets that I know well.”

In addition to his management skills, Matthews has a clear understanding of mortgage marketing and operations and has worked closely with secondary markets. Matthews started his career at Wells Fargo Home Mortgage as a Branch Manager in Florida, eventually working his way up to Regional Program Manager. This experience provided him with valuable insight into how loan officers can grow within a company and what it takes to become a top performer. Since then, Matthews has held senior leadership positions focused on coaching and mentoring loan officers in the region.

“The addition of Todd Matthews supports both Angel Oak’s commitment to providing exceptional customer service and our ongoing expansion in Florida,” says Mac Cregger, SVP Regional Manager of Angel Oak Home Loans. “I’m excited to work closely with Todd because he exudes the level of high-quality service that we’re accustomed to at Angel Oak. We look forward to hiring more loan officers this year, while deepening our current customer relationships and increasing revenue.”

If you are interested in learning more about the job opportunities West Palm Beach please contact Matthews via [email protected]. If you would like to learn more about the job opportunities in other Florida branches, please reach out to Cregger via [email protected].

To learn more about Angel Oak Home Loans and view full licensing information, visit: www.angeloakhomeloans.com.

Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC NMLS 685842. Angel Oak is an Equal Housing Lender. Each application will be evaluated individually; not all applicants will qualify.

About Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC

Angel Oak Home Loans is a full-service mortgage lender. In addition to offering traditional mortgage products, Angel Oak Home Loans and the Angel Oak family of companies specialize in innovative alternative lending options. Its flexible, supportive approach empowers prospective homebuyers to embark on a new path with confidence. Angel Oak’s experienced team of licensed mortgage advisors is leading the way by delivering start-to-finish mortgage support and an exceptional client experience.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Trevor Davis



Gregory FCA for Angel Oak Home Loans



Email: [email protected]

Office: 215-475-5931

Company Contact:

Steven Winokur



Chief Marketing Officer at Angel Oak Companies

Email: [email protected]

Office: 404-637-0393