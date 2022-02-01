Angel Oak Home Loans Continues Growth With Five New Office Openings Across Carolinas, California

The mortgage lender has opened 11 branches overall this year, offering innovative loan products and high-quality customer service

COLUMBIA, S.C. & CHERAW, S.C. & CHARLESTON, S.C & JACKSONVILLE, N.C. & SAN MARCOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Angel Oak Home Loans (“Angel Oak”), a leading full-service retail mortgage lender, announces the opening of five new branches across North Carolina, South Carolina and California. These locations include:

San Marcos, California lead by Sean Casey, SVP and Western Regional Sales Manager

Charleston, South Carolina lead by Ed Powell, SVP of Angel Oak Home Loans’ Consumer Direct Division

Columbia, South Carolina lead by Drew Church, SVP Regional Sales Manager

Cheraw, South Carolina lead by Drew Church, SVP Regional Sales Manager

Jacksonville, North Carolina lead by Brian Mitchell, Regional Sales Manager

The launch of these branches comes on the heels of several other new Angel Oak office openings across the country, bringing the firm’s total number of offices to 52 across 43 states. This further establishes Angel Oak as a growing mortgage lender thanks to its innovative product lineup and high-quality customer service. Angel Oak also attributes this expansion to its ability to quickly incorporate new technology capabilities into every aspect of its business, providing a seamless customer experience from start to finish.

“Angel Oak is well equipped to serve borrowers in need of traditional and customized loan products that can help them achieve homeownership,” says Casey. ”Housing markets across the country have changed over the past several months and adaptive solutions are essential. Angel Oak’s diverse products allow us to continue to deliver for homebuyers in different market conditions.”

Angel Oak’s phenomenal customer service ensures that homebuyers across the country, especially those in popular housing markets, have the support they need to buy their dream home. The California and South Carolina markets remain very competitive, as limited housing supply and higher costs inhibit many potential homebuyers from purchasing a home. On the other hand, new construction in Jacksonville, North Carolina, continues to grow and attract new homebuyers due to the relatively low housing prices and higher inventory. Angel Oak’s strategic expansion into these regions reflects its ability to both capitalize on housing trends that impact homebuyers and provide solutions to potential borrowers.

“We’re pleased to deepen our roots throughout the Carolinas and provide an array of traditional and innovative loan products to more qualified borrowers across the country,” says Mitchell. “We’ve seen a drastic increase in demand and the pace at which homes are being sold, especially in the Southeast. In response, there has also been a strong appetite for ways to streamline the homebuying process, including options that could enable the entire process to be conducted remotely.”

Angel Oak’s broad range of product offerings include traditional loans and non-qualified mortgage (non-QM) loans. Portfolio non-QM loans provide an alternative for homebuyers who do not meet the strict lending standards of traditional agencies and banks.

“Angel Oak’s unique products and resources deliver fast results, turning prospective homebuyers into homeowners,” says Church. “It’s a privilege to be able to help qualified borrowers achieve their dreams of homeownership. That’s what really makes Angel Oak unique in the marketplace and we’ll only continue to enhance those services and abilities going forward.”

If you are interested in learning more about the Columbia, Cheraw, Jacksonville or San Marcos offices, please contact Mac Cregger at [email protected]. To learn more about Angel Oak’s consumer direct office in Charleston, please contact Powell at [email protected].

Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC NMLS 685842. Angel Oak is an Equal Housing Lender. Each application will be evaluated individually; not all applicants will qualify. To learn more about Angel Oak Home Loans and view full licensing information, visit www.angeloakhomeloans.com.

About Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC

Angel Oak Home Loans is a full-service mortgage lender. Its flexible, supportive approach empowers prospective homebuyers to embark on a new path with confidence. Angel Oak’s experienced team of licensed mortgage advisors is leading the way by delivering start-to-finish mortgage support and an exceptional client experience.

Contacts

Media:

Trevor Davis



Gregory FCA for Angel Oak Home Loans



Email: [email protected]

Office: 215-475-5931

Company:

Steven Winokur



Chief Marketing Officer at Angel Oak Lending



Email: [email protected]

Office: 404-637-0393