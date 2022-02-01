Anesthesia Business Consultants to Attend the ASA® ADVANCE 2023

JACKSON, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ABC—Anesthesia Business Consultants (ABC), a leading provider in billing and practice management for the anesthesia and pain management specialty, is pleased to announce it will be exhibiting at ASA® ADVANCE 2023 hosted by the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA). ASA® ADVANCE 2023: The Anesthesiology Business Event is being held January 27th – 29th at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, FL.

Per the ASA, ASA ADVANCE is an opportunity to “… gather fresh perspectives, transformative technologies and practical tools.” As the business of anesthesiology continues to evolve, this event is imperative to all business strategists, professionals and forward-thinkers.

As leaders in anesthesia billing and practice management, ABC captures your claims, manages your practice, and provides the unparalleled information you need to manage your practice. Utilizing Plexus TG’s Anesthesia Touch™ AIMS system streamlines the capture of real-time anesthesia data, enabling anesthesia providers to deliver safe, effective care to patients.

Rita Astani, ABC president of anesthesia, states, “We are thrilled to take part in ASA ADVANCE 2023 as an exhibitor. With our extensive experience and innovative technology, our representatives are prepared to make meaningful connections with anesthesia professionals and identify their needs so that we can help them develop tailored solutions in healthcare’s constantly changing landscape.”

You can find ABC at Booth #201 at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando.

About Anesthesia Business Consultants

Anesthesia Business Consultants (ABC), established in 1979, is the nation’s largest billing and practice management company dedicated to the complex and intricate specialty of anesthesia and pain management. ABC’s quality reporting program for all clients is able to ensure compliance with MACRA and can be extended to cover any quality initiatives requested by payers or the facility. Our registry allows participation and successful compliance with the MIPS measures, ensures providers are protected from payment adjustments and offers bonuses for successful reporting. Join the 10,000,000+ patients and 7,000+ anesthesia clinicians already reporting their performance through the MiraMed certified registry program.

The heart of our perioperative suite of products is ABC’s proprietary practice management software F1RSTAnesthesia. F1RSTClient, the premier client portal, allows clients secure and seamless access to ABC’s applications. F1RSTAnalytics, our powerful suite of dashboards and reports, provides “Insight at Your Fingertips,” offering real-time data prowess and providing the data to aid in operating your anesthesia practice as an effective clinical organization and successful business. Our solutions provide accurate, prompt and complete billing and revenue cycle management. Our exclusive focus improves your cash flow and profitability. Visit ABC at: www.anesthesiallc.com.

About Plexus Technology Group, LLC

Plexus Technology Group, a subsidiary of MiraMed Global Services, is a leading provider of anesthesia information management and medication management systems. Anesthesia Touch™ is a full-featured AIMS for both Windows and iOS platforms that supports concurrent charting and streaming physiologic data. It is easy to use, improves processes, enhances patient safety, provides comprehensive anesthesia documentation and is certified as a full EHR for meaningful use. For more information, visit www.plexustg.com.

