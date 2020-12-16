And Now, Back to Your Original Programming: Matter Equips Brands with Curated Content to Engage Remote Audiences in 2020

Integrated PR Agency’s Creative Team Elevates Brands’ Storytelling with Live Video, Animation, Podcasts and More, Forging Consumer Connections

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#animation—Matter Communications — a Brand Elevation Agency specializing in PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy — announces continued momentum across its creative team, highlighted by growing demand for live and remote video offerings, virtual events and podcast production, as well as notable award wins for its client work. In 2020, the team executed over 150 projects for nearly 70 client partners across healthcare, B2B technology, retail technology, cybersecurity, non-profit and consumer markets.

Original Programming Binds Brands with Customers



As brands sought new vehicles to deliver interactive digital content to keep customers engaged throughout 2020, Matter saw original programming gain explosive traction, mainly for assets leveraging remote video production, animation and motion graphics, and podcast services. From conception and design to production and distribution, Matter’s creative professionals create, manage and measure engagement for content large and small for clients, including Hitachi, Cisco , RSM and Monotype.

“While this year’s disruptions brought traditional video production nearly to a halt, we quickly switched gears to continue to help clients execute essential communication and brand experiences through a combination of contact-less and remote solutions,” said Tim Bradley, Executive Producer and Vice President of Video Services at Matter. “Our talented producers, editors, designers and animators delivered high-performance assets for our client partners this year, and we look forward to continued growth together in 2021.”

Virtual Events Venture On



As in-person events embrace digital platforms for the foreseeable future – including CES, RSAC and NRF – Matter’s virtual event capabilities continue to expand, offering brands strategic opportunities to create interactive, digital experiences and reach key audiences. With nearly 10-years of experience producing live video content, the team continues to execute virtual events, webinars and product launches for clients, including International Microwave Symposium (IMS), New England Venture Capital Association (NEVCA) and Veracode.

“Matter produced our first virtual awards show, full spectrum. Our 8-year-old event typically brings 1000+ attendees to the House of Blues, and Matter helped us pivot online with class and creativity – delivering unbelievable reviews,” said Ari Glantz, Director, New England Venture Capital Association. “The Matter team is great to work with, balancing laid-back creativity with organized professionalism. Highly recommended.”

Award-Winning Client Projects



With projects ranging from brand anthem videos to product explainers to customer success stories, Matter’s creative team spearheaded videos that took home “Best of Show,” platinum, gold, silver and bronze honors across numerous awards programs in 2020. Some of the most notable programs from which Matter received accolades include:

American Advertising Awards

Promax Awards

Telly Awards

Muse Creative Awards

NYX Awards

American Marketing Association Portland (AMA PDX) Awards

With nearly 200 professionals across offices in Boston and Newburyport, MA, Portsmouth, NH, Providence, RI, Pittsburgh, PA, Boulder, CO, and Portland, OR, Matter is one of the fastest-growing PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy firms in the country. Recently named to Forbes List of America’s Best PR Agencies for 2021, Matter has won 13 “Agency of the Year” accolades and has been consistently recognized as a top place to work.

Matter is a Brand Elevation Agency unifying PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy into content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and build value. Founded in 2003, with seven offices spanning North America, Matter works with the world’s most innovative companies across healthcare, high-technology, consumer technology and consumer markets. For more information, visit https://www.matternow.com.

