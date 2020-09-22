Analog Way’s Aquilon C Processor Drives New 8th Avenue Rooftop LED Spectacular for SNA Displays

Once again Analog Way has combined forces with SNA Displays, one of their top high-end displays partners, to drive a new LED spectacular in midtown Manhattan. SNA Displays provided the rooftop digital billboard on the corner of 8th Avenue and West 42nd Street at 661 8th Avenue. The 64’7” x 84’ billboard is driven by an Analog Way Aquilon C processor.

SNA Displays and Analog Way previously worked together on several projects, including the highest-resolution LED screen in the history of Times Square: the massive wrap-around display at 701 7th Avenue (20 Times Square).

The new 8th Avenue spectacular features SNA Displays’ EMPIRE™ exterior LED display product with an 8.0 mm pixel pitch and total of 7,872,000 pixels. The project cleared a number of hurdles across a span of several years on its way to fruition. SNA Displays and media partner BIG Outdoor worked with the New York City Department of Buildings to allow the rooftop display outside the special-use district. In addition, steel bracing and reinforcements were required to enable the structure to support the LED screen; SNA Displays teamed with North Shore Neon on the installation.

SNA Displays chose Analog Way’s Aquilon C processor to drive two send units at full resolution for seamless switching, scaling and basic windowing capabilities.

“As we landed another LED spectacular in Times Square, we really needed to ensure rock-solid stability and performance for this marquee install. We’ve come to know that Analog Way delivers on these expectations, and, for this project, they clearly had the right solution,” says Pat Green, Vice President of Systems at SNA Displays.

“Aquilon’s 4K 60Hz processing with full 4:4:4 10 bit color space supported SNA Displays’ captivating image quality while providing scaling, windowing, and true seamless transitions,” notes Seth Teates, Analog Way’s Regional Sales Manager. “The system’s mission critical reliability with redundancy for power supply and other components were also a key factor in choosing this solution.”

At SNA Displays Stewart Ives is Director of Systems and Pete Simon Director of Sales.

About SNA Displays

SNA Displays brings creative visions to life by building high-end digital displays as vivid and dynamic as the imagination. SNA Displays employs a team of SNAPros® – engineers, skilled project managers, systems experts, installation managers, and support staff – whose mission is total project satisfaction.

SNA Displays is headquartered in Times Square and has worked with clients to design and build some of the largest and most recognizable digital spectaculars in the world. Discover how Dreams Live Digitally® at snadisplays.com.