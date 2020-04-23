Analog Way’s Aquilon C Drives Visuals for ERGO’s 2020 Corporate Kick-Off Event in Germany

ERGO AG, one of the largest insurance groups in Germany and across Europe, held a 2020 kick-off event in Nuremberg for employees celebrating the previous year’s success and recommitting workers to high-performance goals in the new year. Technical agency nspire GmbH selected Analog Way’s Aquilon C to drive visuals for the show, demonstrating the system’s ease of use and image processing power for major corporate events.

A fully modular and scalable 4K/8K multi-screen presentation system and videowall processor, Aquilon C was tasked with driving 4K images to a giant INFiLED LED videowall backdrop spanning the stage, handling four 2K DSMs and the record feed, and delivering the audio feed via Dante.

“We had done this event with a different system for the last two years, but now that we have access to Aquilon, we decided to be the first live show to test it,” says nspire Project Manager Raimund Dachauer who also served as Aquilon Operator.

Sources for the Aquilon included MacMinis and PowerPoint presentations as well as live camera feeds. Aquilon’s Web RCS browser provided advanced control with an embedded drag-and-drop HTML5-based interface.

Lukas Falgenhauer, Analog Way’s Regional Sales Manager for DACH and Eastern Europe, commented, “We are getting two very important bits of feedback from users worldwide about their first experiences with LivePremier: It is easy to use and very stable. We are very happy and proud that our devices are successfully supporting the needs of our customers.”