Analog Way Unveils New Midra™ 4K Series Presentation Switchers

Analog Way announces the launch of its new range of powerful 4K60 multi-layer video mixers and seamless presentation switchers, the Midra™ 4K series. Ideally tailored to small/medium-sized fixed installations and live environments, the new series offers the highest reliability, the lowest latency, unrivaled ease of use, optimal image quality and state-of-the-art live 4K processing features. The range includes four products: QuickVu 4K, QuickMatrix 4K, Pulse 4K and Eikos 4K.

Versatile 4K Connectivity

The Midra™ 4K series presentation switchers feature ten inputs, including eight 4K60 inputs (four HDMI 2.0, two 12G-SDI and two DisplayPort 1.2) and two 1080p inputs with user-selectable HDMI and SDI connectors. They also have two 4K60 outputs, each with mirrored HDMI and SDI connectors. Depending on the product, these two outputs can be combined to create a dual-output edge-blended display or configured as two independent Program outputs or one Program output and one Auxiliary output. In all cases, a dedicated multiviewer with resizable widgets is available to monitor the Program & Preview screens and all the connected sources.

Quality without Compromise

Based on the extremely robust and reliable Midra™ 4K platform as well as on Analog Way’s 5th generation scaling engine inherited from the LivePremier™ presentation systems, the Midra™ 4K series features ultra-low latency 4K60 10-bit 4:4:4 image processing, genlock synchronization, uncompromising video quality, true seamless switching, HDR support and HDCP 2.2 compatibility.

Advanced Functionalities

The Midra™ 4K series presentation switchers offer dozens of powerful functionalities to produce stunning AV presentations: custom output formats, areas of interest (AOI), Luma and Chroma keying and advanced video effects, to name a few. They come standard with the ability to easily de-embed or embed digital audio on all the inputs and outputs. An option is also available to add support for Dante™ audio networking.

Flexible Control Options

The Midra™ 4K presentation switchers are designed to be entirely operated from the easy-to-use front panel keyboard and graphic display. Ease of setup and flawless control of the presentations are ensured by the unmatched, on-board intuitive Web RCS, an HTML5-based user interface with live source thumbnails.

All products in the range feature Ethernet control via a standard TCP/IP socket connection supported by all major third-party control systems. They can also be controlled by the free Crestron® driver as well as by AW VideoCompositor, Analog Way’s unique drag and drop customizable Crestron® user interface praised by System Integrations experts around the world. Additionally, they can be operated by a comprehensive range of remote control panel options such as the powerful event controller RC400T or the compact Control Box2 and Shot Box2.