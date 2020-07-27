Analog Way Releases Major Software Update for LivePremier™ 4K/8K Presentation Systems

Analog Way announces the release of a major software update for the LivePremier™ range of 4K/8K multi-screen presentation systems and videowall processors. The LivePremier™ software version2 includes dozens of new features and major enhancements for all Aquilon systems, including innovative real-time SDR/HDR conversion, boosted input and output capabilities, improved multiviewer and auxiliary functionalities, an even more intuitive and efficient Web RCS user interface, and much more.

Realtime SDR/HDR conversion and mixing

With thismajor update of the processing engine, all LivePremier™ systems are now compatible with the BT.2020 Wide Color Gamut (WCG) as well as the HDR10 and HLG standards. But more importantly, they accept simultaneously sources of different types (SDR, HLG or HDR10) and convert them without any added latency to the desired standard. This conversion allows for all the sources to look correct and to mix HDR and SDR content in the same screen without requiring anyadditional outboard converters andadding any latency.

Inputand output group management

The new inputand outputgroup management implemented in the version 2 of LivePremier™ systems allows significant savings inprocessing resources. The number of layers available can be doubled, even tripled in certain cases, for large displays combining several outputsin full HD (LED walls or multi-projector panoramic displays).Supporting 4K input and output signals over one, two or four cables allows the internal processing to use a unique 4K pipeline instead of four HD pipelines. For example, a single 4K source can be used as the background for a group of four HD outputs.

Support of Analog Way’s 4K video processor DPH104

The LivePremier™ systems arenow compatible with the DPH104, Analog Way’s4K video processor, allowing a DisplayPort 4K60 output signal to be converted to four independent full HD outputs. Inthe case of a large display application requiring multiple HD outputs, combining the DPH104 with an Aquilon will not onlysave processing layer resources but also significantly increase the number of synchronized full HD outputsdirectly controlled by a single chassis (up to 48 full HD outputs in the same screen fora fully loaded Aquilon C+).

Intuitive and efficient Web RCS user interface

Numerous improvements and features have been added to the onboard HTML5-based user interface in order to make it even more intuitive and efficient. Among the new features, the version 2 of the Web RCS now offers simplified configuration, password protection, resizable workspaces and custom viewsmemories.

Screens, AUX, HDCP and others

Many improvements related to screens and auxiliary outputs have also been implemented in the LivePremier™ new v2 release.

Four independently configurable timers, countdown and clocks are now available in the system and can be used as sources for the screens and the auxiliary outputs. This is particularly helpful for informing the audience or speaker of the time remaining without having to use an external computer for this purpose.

The users now can create resizable layerson the auxiliary outputs without using processing resources (adjacent outputs can be used to increase the layer count up to eight HD layers). This is extremely useful to combine several types of information on one display (screen, sources, timers) in order, for example, to drive adownstage monitor (DSM) or to dedicate an output for recording orstreamingthe event.

The new layer memories feature brings even more flexibility to the layer management, allowing saving all or part of the properties of a layer as a template and applying them to any selected layer(s) by a simple drag and drop.

With this new software release, the LivePremier™ live presentations systems are now fully compliant with HDCP 2.2 et HDCP 1.4, both for HDMI and DisplayPort inputs and outputs.

The two 4K multiviewers have also been improved: they now offer up to 64 resizable widgets per output as well as a new leaner information frame around the widgets to optimize the available pixel space.

Many other improvements are available in this version, such as the support of 90° step output rotation or the support of geometric screen test patterns. To discover all the benefits of this new version and to download it, visit the LivePremier™ 4K/8K presentation systemspage on our website.