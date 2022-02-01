Analog Way Names Midwest AV as Sales Rep in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and Missouri￼

Analog Way is pleased to appoint independent manufacturers representative firm Midwest AV of Prospect Heights, Illinois as their sales rep in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and Missouri. Under Principal Barbara Sjodin, the Midwest AV sale team will support integrator and reseller bases in that territory with the full range of Analog Way’s pro AV products.

“We are very excited to bring on a firm like Midwest AV to help us expand our presence in the Midwest market,” says Brian Smith, Midwest and South Regional Sales Manager for Analog Way. “After meeting with Barbara and the team at Midwest AV, I felt there was a connection both ways to create a viable partnership. We are pleased to have the Midwest AV team on board and look forward to many years of selling together.”

Sjodin has been representing pro AV products since 2006. “Analog Way is known for making top quality products that are well respected in the industry,” she says. “It will be great to help them expand into some new markets and to provide the same high level of customer service that Analog Way gives their clients and we give ours.”

“We’ll be calling on AV integrators, consultants and architects representing a product line that can fit into so many different verticals,” Sjodin notes. “We’re fortunate to be the newest members of the Analog Way team.”