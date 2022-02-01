Analog Way Names Joe Rivas New Regional Sales Manager for Western US and Canada

Analog Way is pleased to announce that Joe Rivas has joined the company as Regional Sales Manager – West and Canada. He comes on board from Vanguard LED Displays where he served as West Coast Sales Manager. Rivas will be based in Las Vegas.

“A renowned veteran of the professional AV industry, Joe comes to us with extensive experience selling projectors, video processors and LED wall systems for the top manufacturers of high-end equipment. We are very happy to have Joe on our team,” says Jay Gonzalez, Analog Way’s President of the Americas.

“Analog Way is a world-wide leader of professional equipment with a reputation of providing a first-class, innovative product line to the industry. I look forward to bringing my many business relationships in my partnership with the company. Sales is a passion of mine and I’m always ready for new challenges. Working with Analog Way will allow me to accomplish my professional and personal goals,” concludes Rivas.

For the past 20 years Rivas has garnered technical sales expertise at industry-leading companies serving as Account Manager North West at Canon USA and a Territory Sales Manager at Christie Digital Systems Sanyo and Vanguard LED Displays.