Analog Way Aquilons Drive Massive Screens at Circa Resort & Casino’s New Sportsbook and Pool Venues

When Circa Resort & Casino recently opened in Las Vegas it revolutionized the game-day experience for guests with unique big-screen sportsbook and pool venues.

Circa bills Circa | Sports as “a sportsbook so big we built a casino around it.” With a 1,000-person viewing capacity from stadium seats, a lounge and private boxes, the world’s largest sports betting experience features a three-story screen displaying live sports feeds driven by Analog Way’s LivePremier™ family of multi-screen presentation systems and videowall processors.

In addition, guests who prefer to watch their sports outdoors can sun and soak at Stadium Swim where six pools on three different levels have views of a giant high-definition screen also powered by Aquilon. In the sportsbook as well as in Stadium Swim, there’s not a bad seat in the house.

“When we started working in partnership with screens’ manufacturer Daktronics to come up with a way to process Circa’s massive new sportsbook, we knew that our Aquilon processor was uniquely up to the task,” says Dan Benjamin, Analog Way’s Regional Sales Manager for the Western US and Canada. “It was the perfect application for Aquilon based on our unique ability to offer the most pixel throughput on the market.”

According to Benjamin, “the main, spectacular sportsbook LED wall posed some really fun challenges. First, it is a gigantic display canvas of more than 66 million pixels, which requires a processor to be able to output multiple 4K60 signals in perfect sync with extremely low latency. Second, Circa wanted to be able to show dozens of windows of live sports content. We were able to design a custom LivePremier™ Aquilon system to meet and exceed these challenges.”

A trio of systems in the LivePremier family are deployed at Circa | Sports and Stadium Swim. An Aquilon C+ drives the sportsbook’s massive 66 million pixel, 118 x 38-foot 2.5mm LED screen. An Aquilon C powers the main 6 million pixel, 42 x 23-foot 3.9mm odds board on an adjacent wall and the 1.4 million pixel, 10 x 5.6-foot 1.9mm second floor odds board. Another Aquilon C drives the giant outdoor 13.7 million pixel, 132 x 40-foot 6mm Stadium Swim screen. Analog Way worked closely with Daktronics updating the Aquilon configuration as needed as screen designs and sizes changed up to the final design.

“Aquilon provides high-quality scaling so big games on the main screen really look larger than life,” notes Andrzej Lubaszka, Analog Way’s Chief Technologist who was instrumental in the design considerations and commissioning of the project. “Championship games displayed in one or two windows across the screen are mind-blowingly huge – the ultimate viewing experience.” Aquilon also supports the main screen’s need for a flexible configuration on any given night: up to 24 events can be shown in windows simultaneously.

Although much smaller than the massive main screen, the sportsbook’s odds screen stands out from others guests may have seen. “Typically, odds screens are low resolution and may be hard to see,” Lubaszka says. “At Circa | Sports the odds screen is high resolution and high visibility with Aquilon processing helping to provide very flexible display options.”

To simplify Aquilon operation for the sportsbook team Analog Way integrated with Crestron system control, which enables staff to change screen layouts, route content and manage audio quickly and efficiently on an easy-to-use panel.

“Analog Way was a supportive partner all the way up to Circa’s opening,” reports Keith Nichols, President of DKNQ in Plantation, Florida, who acted as the owner’s rep and technical rep for the construction team on the project. “Aquilon is the heartbeat of Circa | Sports and Stadium Swim processing multi-window display in the different locations and dynamically changing content. The screens would be nothing without it.”

“We were delighted to provide a customized solution that met Circa’s desire to showcase the sportbook’s spectacular display,” concludes Benjamin. “Bring Aquilon any challenge and it’s able to find a solution – that’s the beauty of the system. The sky’s the limit to what it can do!”