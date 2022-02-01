Analog Way Appoints New CEO

Eric Delmas

Analog Way, world-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative image processing systems, has announced the appointment of Eric Delmas as Chief Executive Officer to lead its worldwide group.

Eric Delmas is a passionate transformational leader who has developed and turned around a variety of high-tech businesses for over 25 years in countries such as France, Japan, Germany and the U.S. Prior to joining Analog Way, he held multiple general management positions both in very large semiconductor companies and more recently in an international SME in the field of high-end microelectronics.

“I am energized to join Analog Way,” said Eric Delmas. “I am honored to lead such an incredible team whose multiple award-winning products have been selected by the most prestigious companies worldwide to drive the most demanding live events and power the largest permanent AV installations.”

Analog Way President and Co-founder Marc Loret, says, “I am delighted to welcome Eric Delmas as new CEO of Analog Way. His outstanding international experience and passion for innovation will help take the company to new heights”.