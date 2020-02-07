Analog Way Announces New Chairman

Analog Way, a world-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative live presentation systems and media servers, announces the appointment of Christophe Delahousse as new Chairman.

Christophe Delahousse brings extensive experience in the broadcast and network industries in France and in the USA to his new post. Before joining Analog Way, he was Executive Vice President of Harmonic (HLIT) and President of Thomson Video Networks, a world leader in video compression systems. He previously was General Manager of Grass Valley and held various positions in the areas of business development, finance, sales and marketing. He holds an Executive Certificate from HEC Paris and a Business School Master’s degree from ESLSCA Paris, France.

“Analog Way is currently expanding rapidly and has ambitious growth plans,” says Adrien Corso, CEO at Analog Way. “We will greatly benefit from Christophe’s experience that will help us take the company to the next level.”

Christophe Delahousse

“Analog Way experiences significant development and has achieved outstanding results,” says Christophe Delahousse. “The company holds a strong position in the Pro-AV market and delivers innovative solutions for its customers. I’m thrilled to be joining the team and look forward to contributing to its success.”

Christophe Delahousse assumes the Chairman’s role from Marc Loret who remains on the Board of Directors as Founding President of the company.





