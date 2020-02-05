Analog Devices and Jungo Cooperate on In-Cabin Monitoring Technology to Improve Vehicle Safety

NORWOOD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) announced today a collaboration with Jungo to develop a Time-of-Flight (ToF) and 2D infrared- (IR) based camera solution to enable driver- and in-cabin monitoring in vehicles. The combination of ADI’s ToF technology with Jungo’s Codriver software is expected to enable the monitoring of vehicle occupants for levels of drowsiness and distraction by observing head and body position as well as eye gaze. The solution is also expected to enable smart vehicle interaction based on face, body, and hand gestures, and offer a facial recognition capability that identifies individuals in the cabin and gives them access to features such as infotainment personalization, personalized services, and ridesharing payments.





“The collaboration between ADI and Jungo opens the door to new and innovative augmented reality applications beyond today’s gesture control,” said Vlad Bulavsky, product line director, Automotive Connectivity and Sensing, Analog Devices. “We believe our work together can bring cabin sensing with ToF-based driver- and occupant monitoring to the next level and improve vehicle safety.”

3D ToF is a type of scannerless LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) that uses high power optical pulses in durations of nanoseconds to capture depth information (typically over short distances) from a scene of interest. ADI offers products and solutions to directly enhance the capabilities of 3D ToF systems, including processing, laser drivers and power management, along with development boards and software/firmware to aid in quick implementation of 3D ToF solutions. To learn more about ADI’s ToF technology, visit: https://www.analog.com/en/applications/technology/3d-time-of-flight.html

Jungo’s CoDriver software uses state-of-the-art deep learning, machine learning, and computer vision algorithms to detect in real time the driver state using driver facing cameras. It also supports in-vehicle full detection technology with functions such as counting of the number of occupants, detection of seat belt wearing or detection or observing of critical medical conditions. To learn more about Jungo’s CoDriver software, visit: https://www.jungo.com/st/codriver-segments/codriver-driver-monitoring.

“Jungo’s CoDriver monitoring algorithms are used by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to keep their drivers and passengers safe and develop innovative use cases that understand an occupant’s state while in the vehicle,” said Ophir Herbst, CEO, Jungo Ltd. “We are delighted to collaborate with Analog Devices to make vehicles smarter and enable OEMs to comply with regulations and innovate in their next-generation vehicles by using our algorithms and ADI’s leading ToF technology.”

About Analog Devices



Analog Devices is the leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com

About Jungo



Jungo Connectivity was founded in 2013 as an automotive software divestiture from Cisco Systems, focusing on in-cabin driver monitoring solution – CoDriver. Learn more: http://jungo.com

This release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, our statements regarding the expected opportunities, benefits and developments associated with the collaboration with Jungo, including the anticipated advancements in technologies, solutions and product development efforts and offerings, that are based on our current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry and markets in which Analog Devices operates. The statements contained in this release are not guarantees of future performance, are inherently uncertain, involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in such forward-looking statements, and such statements should not be relied upon as representing Analog Devices’ expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results described, implied or projected in any forward-looking statements include difficulty or delay in our design, development, production and marketing of products, technologies and solutions, including those associated with the collaboration between Analog Devices and Jungo and other risk factors described in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made by us.

