Amy Lounsbury Joins ASG as Marketing Director Across all Business Units

EMERYVILLE, CALIF., January 31, 2023 – Advanced Systems Group, LLC (ASG), a technology and services provider for media creatives and content owners, has named Amy Lounsbury as Director of Marketing. In this role, she is responsible for corporate, global, and field marketing across all ASG business units.

Previously Director of Marketing at systems integrator CHESA, Lounsbury began her industry career in home media 16 years ago during the transition from DVD to streaming and VOD. As a result, she became integrally involved in the education needed for sophisticated asset management and workflow automation. She helped launch digital asset management conferences in Los Angeles, New York, and Amsterdam; post-production master classes in Burbank and New York City; and RED Cinema’s REDucation.

It’s that desire to educate that drove Lounsbury’s move to ASG. “I’m a believer in constant learning which is essential in one of the fastest-changing roles today – marketing. I’m looking forward to helping create more market awareness for ASG, using the latest tools. ASG is a great place to be, and I’m thrilled to join the team.”

“Amy’s experience in media and entertainment technology is extensive, and her marketing skills go far beyond most others in our field,” said Dave Van Hoy, President, ASG. “We’re fortunate that we can look to her expertise as we enhance our outreach on behalf of all ASG teams. I’m excited to see where Amy will help us uplevel our marketing and customer communications.”

Amy is based in Los Angeles and can be reached at [email protected]