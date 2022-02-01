AMX by HARMAN Introduces SVSI N2600 Series 4K60 4:4:4 Encoders and Decoders

Cost-Effective, Professional-Grade Series Delivers High-Quality/Low-Latency and High-Compatibility/Low-Bandwidth in Single Multi-Codec, Dual-Stream Solution

ISE 2023 (Stand #3F450) – BARCELONA — HARMAN Professional Solutions, the global leader in audio, video, lighting and control, today announced its new AMX SVSI N2600 Series Encoders and Decoders. The Series combines affordability and versatility making it ideal for colleges and universities, corporate, casinos, hospitality, government or just about any streaming application.

N2600 models feature a high-quality, low-latency 4K60 4:4:4 MWC codec that is perfect for transmitting both live video and detailed content. They also feature transport of full-bandwidth USB 2.0 signals between encoders and decoders, video preview images viewable from the built-in web interface or from a touch panel, and enhanced support for high-security networks.

N2600 Encoders and Decoders are available in wallplate form-factors in both US and UK/EU styles. Wallplate Encoders include both an HDMI input and a USB-C input that supports both video and USB 2.0.

In addition to the high-quality, low-latency 4K60 4:4:4 MWC stream, stand-alone box and card models with the ‘S’ designation add support for a high-compatibility, low-bandwidth 1080p H.264 stream. These encoder models can simultaneously encode both MWC and H.264 streams and these decoders can decode streams of either type.

“This Series brings a lot of excitement into the streaming space and sets a new paradigm for what’s possible in high fidelity encoding and decoding, especially at this price point,” said Jamie Trader, Vice President of Video and Control, HARMAN Professional Solutions. “AMX Engineering continues to push the boundaries, making it simpler for our customers to do more with their investment in high quality video. The N2600 series really are products that we believe will stimulate new ideas and push new boundaries for hybrid-learning and enterprise streaming video distribution.”

HIGHLIGHTS:



HIGH-QUALITY, LOW-LATENCY (All Models) – High-quality, low-latency 4K60 4:4:4 MWC streaming delivers excellent video quality for transmitting both live video and detailed content within classrooms, meeting spaces, courtrooms, bars, and other applications.



– High-quality, low-latency 4K60 4:4:4 MWC streaming delivers excellent video quality for transmitting both live video and detailed content within classrooms, meeting spaces, courtrooms, bars, and other applications. HIGH-COMPATIBILITY, LOW-BANDWIDTH (‘S’ Models) – High-compatibility, low-bandwidth 1080p H.264 streaming, available on N2600 “S” models, is great for distributing video over congested networks and is compatible with third-party devices and networks such as Panopto, Wowza, YouTube, and Facebook.



– High-compatibility, low-bandwidth 1080p H.264 streaming, available on N2600 “S” models, is great for distributing video over congested networks and is compatible with third-party devices and networks such as Panopto, Wowza, YouTube, and Facebook. USB 2.0 TRANSPORT AND SWITCHING – Full-bandwidth USB 2.0 routing allows USB devices such as cameras and conferencing soundbars to be easily integrated into room solutions.



Full-bandwidth USB 2.0 routing allows USB devices such as cameras and conferencing soundbars to be easily integrated into room solutions. WALLPLATE ENCODING AND DECODING = SEAMLESS INSTALLS – Wallplates typically create far cleaner and more secure installations for most applications. Installing a wallplate decoder behind a display reduces installation time, requires fewer cables, and solves the challenge of where and how to mount a box.



Wallplates typically create far cleaner and more secure installations for most applications. Installing a wallplate decoder behind a display reduces installation time, requires fewer cables, and solves the challenge of where and how to mount a box. ENTERPRISE NETWORKING SUPPORT – Multicast support, VLAN tagging, QoS, and the latest N2600 integrated security features enhance enterprise IT teams’ ability to manage network traffic effectively, which can allow SVSI AVoIP solutions to share the enterprise network with other systems.



Multicast support, VLAN tagging, QoS, and the latest N2600 integrated security features enhance enterprise IT teams’ ability to manage network traffic effectively, which can allow SVSI AVoIP solutions to share the enterprise network with other systems. OPEN DIRECT-CONTROL API – An open API makes it possible for any control system or application, such as Zoom Rooms, to control the device. Whether part of a larger HARMAN Professional installation or the only AMX product in an install with products from other manufacturers, the open API allows seamless integration.

Additional Details

For complete product details and specifications, please visit: amx.com/n2600.

