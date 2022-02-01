AMX by HARMAN Introduces Jetpack 3×1 Switching, Transport, and Control Solution

Highly Affordable K12 and Meeting Space Kit Bundles Simple Room Control, 4K60 HDMI and USB-C Inputs and Voice Lift

NORTHRIDGE, Calif.— HARMAN Professional Solutions, the global leader in audio, video, lighting and control systems, today introduced AMX Jetpack, a new 3×1 switching, transport, and control solution that’s highly affordable for K12 classrooms and meeting spaces. The kit features simple to operate room controls, multiple 4K60 video inputs, and enables voice lift for clear communication with everyone in the space.

Jetpack combines 4K60 4:2:0 HDMI and USB-C video switching and distance transport, room control, wallplate accessibility, and audio amplification in a kit that requires zero programming and provides the security and reliability that AMX is well known to provide. The kit is fully loaded to support a wide range of classroom and meeting space applications and can be controlled through panel buttons, IR, RS-232, TCP/IP, a REST API, a Web GUI, and the Jetpack Management PC tool.

“We are really excited to finally be able to bring Jetpack to the market,” said Jeff Burch, HARMAN Professional Solutions, Director of Video and Control. “There has been an incredible need in K12 and small meeting spaces for a kit that is both truly cost effective and that bundles all the features that these spaces can typically benefit from and will actually use. We designed Jetpack to present all kinds of possibilities for spaces and users and we built it to be really versatile to serve a wide range of needs.”

Product Highlights

Highly Cost-Effective and Affordable

AMX Jetpack was purpose-built for K12 classrooms and small-to-medium meeting spaces requiring an affordable and cost-effective solution that combines HDMI and USB-C video switching and distance transport, room control, and audio amplification for voice lift – all in a convenient kit.



AMX Jetpack was purpose-built for K12 classrooms and small-to-medium meeting spaces requiring an affordable and cost-effective solution that combines HDMI and USB-C video switching and distance transport, room control, and audio amplification for voice lift – all in a convenient kit. USB-C and HDMI 4K60 Video Support

To ensure beautifully crisp video resolution, AMX Jetpack supports up to 4K60 4:2:0 HDCP2.2 and can transmit uncompressed video and audio up to 40m/131ft at 4K or 70m/230ft at 1080P over a single shielded Cat 6/6A/7 cable.



To ensure beautifully crisp video resolution, AMX Jetpack supports up to 4K60 4:2:0 HDCP2.2 and can transmit uncompressed video and audio up to 40m/131ft at 4K or 70m/230ft at 1080P over a single shielded Cat 6/6A/7 cable. USB Pass-through for Smart Boards

USB pass-through is included to simplify smart board connections in K12 classrooms and meeting spaces. Built-in USB-C and USB-B Host 2×1 USB Hub.



USB pass-through is included to simplify smart board connections in K12 classrooms and meeting spaces. Built-in USB-C and USB-B Host 2×1 USB Hub. Simplified Installation and Campuswide Management

Features like onboard Web GUI configuration; CEC, RS232, Relay control, IR Receiver with IR learning and one power supply to power the whole kit simplify the install. Included Jetpack Management Tool software makes it easy to discover and manage all your AMX Jetpack kits on the same network.

Additional Details – You can get complete product details and specifications at: https://www.amx.com/products/jpk-1300.

ABOUT HARMAN PROFESSIONAL SOLUTIONS

HARMAN Professional Solutions engineers and manufactures audio, video, lighting and control (AVLC) products for entertainment and enterprise markets, including live performance, audio production, large venue, cinema, retail, corporate, education, government, hospitality, broadcast and more. With leading brands including JBL Professional®, AKG®, Martin®, AMX®, Soundcraft®, BSS Audio®, Crown®, dbx Professional®, and Lexicon Pro®, HARMAN Professional delivers powerful, innovative and reliable solutions that are designed for world-class performance. HARMAN Professional Solutions is a Strategic Business Unit of HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. For more information, visit http://pro.harman.com/.



ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.



GLOBAL

David Glaubke

Director, Global Corporate Communications

HARMAN Professional Solutions

+1 (818) 895-3464 O

+1 (818) 470-7322 M

© 2022 HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated. All rights reserved. Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson are trademarks of HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated, registered in the United States and/or other countries. AKG is a trademark of AKG Acoustics GmbH, registered in the United States and/or other countries. Features, specifications and appearance are subject to change without notice.