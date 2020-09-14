AmScope Announces First-Ever Combination Microscope and Digital Camera Kit Designed for Kids

The 85+ piece kit includes exclusive patent pending software that lets children connect the microscope to a computer and edit live images of specimens

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Microscope—AmScope, the #1 online store for premium-quality microscopes and accessories, today announced the launch of the IQCrew by AmScope 120X – 1200X Kid’s 85+ piece Premium Microscope, Color Camera and Interactive Kid’s Friendly Software Kit. Part of IQCrew’s Early Explorer Series, the AmScope Kids Premium Microscope is the first combination microscope, digital camera and software kit specifically designed to improve a child’s science and computer skills at the same time.

Priced at under $100, the kit includes exclusive patent pending, kid-friendly software designed by engineers and teachers. Children ages 8 and older can easily connect the microscope to a computer and edit live images of specimens within seconds. The one-of-a-kind microscope and camera system works by allowing children to view samples through the high-quality eyepiece, or on a PC or MAC by removing the eyepiece, inserting the full color digital camera into the eyepiece tube and then connecting to a computer.

“Microscopes are an essential tool of any science classroom, and as teachers, children and parents are all gearing up for the most unusual school year on record, the AmScope Kids Premium Microscope provides a hands-on STEM activity that can be easily integrated into any e-learning or homeschooling experience,” said Larry Marmon, AmScope CEO. “We’re proud to offer this premium product at an affordable price point to enhance and support cognitive development.”

The software contains a microscope ‘how-to’ section, sample specimen library, a library for new images and an interactive real-time specimen image editing page. With the editing tools, children can put notes on an image, crop it, add stamps and save selections or whole images to send to a relative or friend, or even include in a school report. The upgraded all-metal frame microscope has high quality optics and multiple magnification settings to make viewing easy, two light sources and color filters. The 85+ piece kit also contains experiment ideas, blank and prepared slides and tools to prepare experiments in a durable hard plastic carrying case.

The full product description with a list of all items included in the kit can be found on AmScope’s website. The AmScope Kids Premium Microscope is available for purchase directly on the website.

About AmScope

AmScope is the #1 online store for microscopes and accessories with over 500 models in stock. Since 1996, AmScope has been committed to promoting interest in the advancement of science by making high-quality microscopes accessible to customers of all economic backgrounds. Founded by a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering who has done research for NASA and the U.S. Department of Energy, AmScope focuses on nurturing scientific curiosity and research through the use of microscopes. With a team of U.S.-based customer service representatives and technicians, AmScope offers the tools and support for customers to follow their curiosity – ultimately leading to a better understanding of the world around us.

