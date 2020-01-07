AMS Neve and Westlake Pro Unveil Exclusive New Demo Suite

AMS Neve and Westlake Pro have partnered to create the first AMS Neve Showroom in the US. Located at Westlake Pro’s headquarters in North Hollywood, the space provides an environment for clients to listen to the entire AMS Neve product portfolio.

As the UK manufacturer’s first authorised demo space in the US, Westlake Pro is ideally placed to demonstrate products such as the iconic Neve BCM10/2 Mk2 16-channel console and the Genesys Black G32 console. The large showroom also incorporates an array of AMS Neve outboard products including the 1073DPX dual channel mic pre and EQ, the 33609N stereo compressor and the 8801 channel strip from the legendary 88R console – all displayed in impressive custom furniture.

David Walton, AMS Neve’s Distribution Manager, says: “It’s really exciting to be working with Westlake Pro and the new showroom because they have enormous experience, ranging from frontline sales to complete integrations and development of some of the biggest, most famous studios around the world. With products like mixing consoles, support is very important. Westlake’s experience with design and integration, as well as on-going support for the products they sell, means that we are in a really good position to work together moving forward both with existing and new products.”

Walton adds that, as AMS Neve is a British company, the physical and time difference between the UK and the US is best overcome by partnering with Westlake, particularly in areas such as customer support.

“Our valued US customers can be confident that their calls, questions, maintenance, and support needs will all answered promptly and efficiently,” he says.

Joe Taupier, President of Westlake Pro, adds: “Westlake Pro is proud to be the first authorised AMS Neve demo showroom in the United States. Our fully functional AMS Neve Showroom has Dante connectivity throughout, so whether you want to hear the capabilities of the Genesys Black in stereo or Atmos, we are ready for you.”

Call Westlake Pro at 323-845-1145 to schedule your private demo with our AMS Neve certified staff and hear your own Pro Tools session in the brand new AMS Neve Showroom.

About AMS Neve

AMS Neve engineers have pioneered the greatest proportion of the ground-breaking techniques in the professional audio industry. Just a few examples of “world firsts” are moving fader automation, hard disk editing, digital console technology, digital audio for film, microprocessor-controlled effects units and standards such as MADI.

The most discerning artists, producers and facility owners regard AMS Neve products as number one for desirability on their equipment list and have done so for the past fifty years.

Recognised by all the premier bodies in the various fields of music, TV and film, the products and their designers have been honoured by two Scientific and Engineering Academy® Awards, an Emmy™ and a Grammy™ amongst many others.

All AMS Neve products are designed and built in-house at the company’s Headquarters in Burnley, England. For more information please visit: http://www.ams-neve.com





