American Football and Cricket Join The NativeWaves EXP Platform at IBC 2022

NativeWaves has added these sports to its existing experience package, giving broadcasters and streaming services the chance to enhance the viewing experience for their audiences.

Sports broadcasters and streaming services who want to enhance the viewing experience for their cricket and American Football fans should visit booth 5:D54 at IBC 2022 where Austrian solutions provider NativeWaves will be showcasing its latest NativeWaves EXP experiences for these sports.

Already available for football and motorsports audiences, NativeWaves EXP gives audiences the opportunity to dive deeper into the action by exploring a wealth of additional content, at their leisure.

Powered by a dedicated low latency streaming platform coupled with a highly customizable experience framework, NativeWaves EXP can be applied to numerous types of content, programming, and live events. Viewers choosing an enhanced event-centric experience on their smartphones and tablets, or mirrored to their TVs, can access additional content such as different camera angles, audio tracks, instant replays, and social media integration. NativeWaves EXP can also be used and configured as a second screen experience that complements the main TV screen by offering additional personalized content and data on the mobile screen – all perfectly synchronized to the main screen via the audio without requiring watermarking of the original broadcast audio signal.

NativeWaves EXP is available now for easy integration into existing broadcast and OTT streaming ecosystems. Three options – NativeWaves Basic, Pro and Enterprise – are available to suit the needs of different broadcasters, and partners that have already deployed the NativeWaves EXP experience include ProSiebenSat.1, Sport1 and on B1SmartTV’s Sportworld app on Samsung Smart TVs in Germany, and on mobile devices.

At IBC, NativeWaves will be announcing new technology partnerships with PC add-on cards provider DekTec, and with video transport and media cloud technology company Net Insight. It is also announcing its membership of the High-Efficiency Streaming Protocol (HESP) Alliance, which will allow NativeWaves to deliver high efficiency streaming workflows to media companies.

“We are anticipating a very busy IBC show and we certainly have plenty to talk about,” says NativeWaves CEO Christof Haslauer. “We are showcasing our technology via participation in the IBC Accelerator program on Cloud-based Live events, and through various panel discussions and presentation on the Bam LIVE and Content Everywhere stages. These are exciting times for the company and IBC gives us the perfect platform to connect with new and existing customers and highlight the projects and technological developments we have been working on in recent months.”

For more information about NativeWaves, please visit the company at IBC 2022. Booth 5:D54, or visit www.nativewaves.com

About NativeWaves GmbH

Established in Salzburg, Austria in 2016, NativeWaves delivers an engaging and immersive media experience to audiences around the world. Using cutting edge technology, NativeWaves has brought easy to use, advanced streaming solutions to the broadcast, e-sport and live entertainment industries. With easy access to reliable and perfectly synced multistream, video, audio and data encodings, broadcasters and event organisers can now offer audiences a best-in-class, personalised entertainment experience that will significantly enhance consumer enjoyment of live sports and events.

