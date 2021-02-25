American Eagle Introduces Jeans Are Forever Campaign Featuring Chase Stokes and Madison Bailey

AE Brand Connects Style and Youth Culture with Launch of First-of-its-Kind AR 3D Jeans Guide on Snapchat

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) announced today the launch of its American Eagle (AE) brand’s Spring ‘21 Jeans Are Forever campaign, a modern interpretation of a true denim lifestyle. As the #1 jeans brand in America, AE is continuously evolving experiences and products to represent the values of its core customer who is authentic, independent, optimistic, and inclusive. The Jeans Are Forever campaign is headlined by Chase Stokes and Madison Bailey. The collection of images and video was filmed to highlight nature—set outdoors to capture the beauty of green grass and blue skies, and the comfort and style of AE jeans.





This spring, AE will debut the AE x Snapchat AR Jeans Guide, featuring a range of fashion denim for men and women. The first-of-its-kind two multi-URL 3D shoppable jeans lenses will allow users to view different types of 3D AE jeans in augmented reality using the world-facing camera. By virtually twisting or turning each pair of jeans, the customer can learn about specific fits, washes, unique details, get styling tips and click to purchase.

“American Eagle’s Jeans Are Forever campaign is meant to uplift our customers and radiate good vibes—encouraging a true sense of optimism, especially now. We chose Chase and Madison to represent our customers and play up their true personalities in a candid way that felt real to who they are on and off screen,” said Jennifer Foyle, Chief Creative Officer, AEO Inc. and Global Brand President, Aerie. “Great jeans are always in style, and our American Eagle product teams are focused on the continuous development of new fabrics, fits and washes to provide quality and comfort—delivering the best in jeans innovation.”

About the Jeans Are Forever Campaign

Chase Stokes and Madison Bailey represent the heartbeat of youth culture with a realness, freedom and limitless possibilities as to what the future may hold. The actors have a great connection on and off screen, and their fun and playful personalities came to life during the shoot.

The campaign utilizes a fusion of digital and analog technology and was shot using a mix of cameras: Medium Format, Polaroid, 16mm, Super 8, Tintype, and iPhones.

Both Stokes and Bailey are credited as photographers for the campaign as well, each taking a seat behind the lens and capturing the other in their #AEJeans.

Featured Spring ’21 Products

A range of fashion denim for her including Mom jeans and shorts. Plus, new leg shapes—flares and denim joggers that compliment the new assortment of on-trend AE tops.

Innovation in AirFlex+ for him that offers the most flexible and comfortable styles—perfect to pair with a graphic tee and long or short sleeve wovens in pops of color and patterns.

All Mom jeans and Airflex+ jeans in the collection have the Real Good badge, which means they are made with the environment in mind and are manufactured in a facility that meets AEO Inc.’s standards for water recycling and reduction.

Easy super-soft layering and the revival of the iconic AE denim jacket for him and her is a must-have item for spring and every season after.

About American Eagle

Since 1977, American Eagle has offered an assortment of specialty apparel and accessories for men and women that enables self-expression and empowers our customers to celebrate their individuality. The brand has broadened its leadership in jeans by producing innovative fabric with options for all styles and fits for all at a value. We aren’t just passionate about making great clothing, we’re passionate about making real connections with the people who wear them. Visit www.ae.com to find your perfect pair of #AEJeans.

About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. Our purpose is to show the world that there’s REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong, and ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 200 international locations operated by licensees in 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.aeo-inc.com.

Contacts

Matthew Owens



SHADOW



Email: [email protected]