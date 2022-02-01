Ameresco’s Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) Initiatives Recognized with Two Platinum Hermes Creative Awards

Ameresco’s ESG Ambassadors program and 2021 ESG report recognized in team achievement and corporate social responsibility publication categories

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#carbonreduction—Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that it was recognized with two Platinum Hermes Creative Awards, recognizing excellence in concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media for its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives. Hermes Creative Awards highlights outstanding work while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals.

Ameresco secured an award for its ESG Ambassadors program in the team achievement category and another for Ameresco’s ESG report under the corporate social responsibility publication category. These recognitions follow the publication of the company’s 2021 ESG report, centered on a theme of “Doing Well by Doing Good: Innovation. Action. Integrity.” The acclaim comes with highest honors in the Hermes Creative Awards 2022 competition, rising to the top among over 6,500 entries from across North America and globally.

“It is the responsibility of organizations to ensure their communications efforts are rooted in creativity, innovation and social good, especially during this time of rapid change,” noted Ed Dalheim, Director of the Hermes Creative Awards. “This year’s Hermes Creative Award winners are pushing our industry forward with their transformative designs, forward-looking concepts, and strategic executions. We congratulate each of them and thank them for their outstanding submissions and work.”

Founded on a mission to create value and provide energy efficient and renewable solutions to the organizations they serve, Ameresco is relentless in the pursuit of a sustainable future. The company’s core ESG mantra of “Doing Well by Doing Good” reflects the inherent and grounded purpose behind our company’s success in delivering solutions that enable a net zero future. Since the very start, “doing good” has been part of the essence of the organization, whether through the environmental impact of cleantech energy solutions, embrace of a diverse workforce with a deep bench of technical expertise, or engagement with local communities through charitable activities. Ameresco has assembled a team of best-in-class industry leaders on our board of directors and senior management to execute on every level.

“I am proud of the impact we have made in bringing innovative cleantech solutions to our customers in their pursuit of a sustainable future,” said George Sakellaris, CEO and President, Ameresco. “Our commitment to net zero is unwavering. When we all come together to prioritize our climate and leverage technical innovation and meaningful action, we will see what a clean, resilient future can truly look like.”

To learn more about ESG at Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com/esg/.

About Hermes Creative Awards

Hermes Creative Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, media production, and freelance professionals. AMCP oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges, and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the profession. As part of its mission, AMCP fosters and supports the efforts of creative professionals who contribute their unique talents to public service and charitable organizations. Hermes entrants are not charged entry fees to enter work they produced pro bono. In addition, the efforts of generous marketing and communication professionals are acknowledged through grants and special recognition. AMCP judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. Winners were selected from over 200 categories grouped under advertising, publications, marketing, branding, integrated marketing, public relations/communications, electronic media, and pro bono. A list of Platinum and Gold Winners can be found on the Hermes Creative Awards website at www.hermesawards.com.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

