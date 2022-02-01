Amentum Awarded $126M Army Contract to Modernize Combat Support Systems

GERMANTOWN, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AmentumWin–Amentum has been awarded a $126 million, five-year contract by the U.S. Air Force for the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) to provide the Army’s Program Executive Office (PEO) Combat Support and Combat Service Support (CS&CSS) and PEO Ground Combat Systems (GCS) with Research and Development Services.

“Our proven agile digital engineering solutions and expert professionals, combined with our deep history of operations and sustainment for Army watercraft and ground systems, will inform our Army customers of future system development, provide recommendations to reduce future life cycle costs, and ensure system interoperability for America’s soldiers,” said Jill Bruning, President of Amentum’s Engineering, Science and Technology Group.

Under this contract, Amentum will provide leading-edge research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) solutions with complex reliability, maintainability, quality, supportability and interoperability (RMQSI) analysis and system sustainment analysis. Amentum will use RDT&E solutions to develop recommendations concerning fleet life cycle, logistics, sustainment, maintainability, operational readiness, infrastructure, information technology, information assurance, and business cases for the development, integration, sustainment, and eventual demilitarization of Army PEO CS&CSS and GCS assets. The assets include Army watercraft systems and ground combat systems which fulfill the complete spectrum of combat and combat support capability requirements of the Department of Defense (DoD).

Amentum will apply sophisticated engineering solutions to ensure that PEO CS&CSS and PEO GCS systems are designed to work cohesively as parts of larger systems that fulfill DoD requirements for combat operations, including transportation of materiel, personnel, and supply services to and from battlefields and disaster sites via land and by water.

The five-year contract was awarded under the DoD Information Analysis Center’s (IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. The DoD IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the Defense technical Information Center repository and the research and development and science and technology community. Work will be performed primarily in the Warren, MI area.

ABOUT AMENTUM



Amentum is a premier global leader in designing, engineering, managing and modernizing critical systems and programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy, and environment. Driven to create a safer, smarter, cleaner world, we innovate as a team of inventive doers passionate about making a difference. Underpinned by a strong culture of ethics, safety and inclusivity, Amentum is fiercely committed to operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution. Headquartered in Germantown, Md., we have more than 36,000 employees in 72 countries in all 7 continents. Visit us at amentum.com to explore how we deliver excellence for our customers’ most vital missions.

