AMC Theatres® to Have More Than 520 of Its 600 Locations Open by Mid-October as 14 AMC Locations in the State of Washington Reopen on October 16

The state of Washington becomes the latest and one of the final states to approve the reopening of movie theatres in the United States; With the Washington theatres reopening, AMC has at least one theatre open in 43 of the 45 states that AMC serves

With 14 AMC locations in Washington reopening on October 16, AMC is now set to open more than 50 locations in the first three weekends of October

Surveyed AMC guests grade AMC theatre cleanliness in the U.S. at an all-time high

LEAWOOD, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East and the world, today announced that 14 AMC locations in the state of Washington will begin operations on Friday, October 16. Washington is the 43rd state out of the 45 U.S. states served by AMC in which AMC will have a theatre that is open for moviegoers. This announcement, along with recent announcements about reopenings in California, Michigan and North Carolina, means AMC will open more than 50 locations in the first three weeks of October. Beginning October 16, AMC expects to have more than 520 of its approximately 600 theatre circuit open and serving guests.

In areas where theatres are not yet able to open, AMC continues to have discussions with local authorities about resuming operations. AMC will reopen its remaining theatres once authorized to do so by state and local officials. All reopened AMCs stringently enforce AMC Safe & Clean and follow all local guidelines and directives.

Moviegoers headed to the theatre can expect several new movies in the coming weeks. Exciting titles include THE WAR WITH GRANDPA starring Robert De Niro, and YELLOW ROSE, which open this weekend in the United States. Other titles coming soon include HONEST THIEF and 2 HEARTS on October 16, THE EMPTY MAN on October 23, COME PLAY on October 30, LET HIM GO on November 6, FREAKY and THE COMEBACK TRAIL on November 13, SOUL on November 20 and THE CROODS: A NEW AGE and HAPPIEST SEASON on November 25, as well as local language films in certain countries outside the U.S.

AMC CEO Adam Aron commented: “We are excited to welcome back our guests in the state of Washington. With this reopening in the Pacific Northwest, we are equally encouraged that we will now have an AMC theatre open in 43 of the 45 states that AMC serves. An overwhelming majority of state and local governments recognize the strong steps we have taken through AMC Safe & Clean to ensure that we are reopening responsibly and with a focus on the health and safety of our guests and associates. The feedback we’ve received from our guests indicate that our AMC Safe & Clean policies and protocols are working exactly as intended. We’re seeing record-high guest scores for the cleanliness of our theatres, far exceeding the marks we’ve received in the decades we’ve been tracking guest feedback. AMC Safe & Clean is the cornerstone of our efforts to woo back moviegoers to cinemas. Our AMC Safe & Clean protocols feature social distancing, mandatory mask wearing, the easy availability of disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer, along with high tech solutions like electrostatic sprayers, HEPA vacuums and enhanced air filtration through MERV 13 filters, as well as numerous other new safety and cleanliness procedures.”

For full title and showtime information, moviegoers should check their theatre’s webpage on amctheatres.com.

AMC SAFE & CLEAN

Upon returning to the movies, AMC guests can expect to experience AMC’s comprehensive health and sanitation program: AMC Safe & Clean, which was developed under advisement of current & former faculty of Harvard University’s prestigious School of Public Health as well as the No. 1 U.S. cleaning brand, The Clorox Company.

AMC Safe & Clean components include significant reductions in the maximum tickets available for each showtime and seat blocking in reserved seating auditoriums to allow for appropriate social distancing between parties, enhanced cleaning procedures that include extra time between showtimes to allow for a full, thorough cleaning and nightly disinfecting utilizing electrostatic sprayers, use of high tech HEPA vacuums, upgraded air filtration efforts including the use of MERV 13 filters wherever possible, new guest and associate safety protocols that include mandatory mask wearing by all guests and associates, hand sanitizing stations throughout the theatre and the availability to guests of disinfectant wipes. The entire AMC Safe & Clean plan can be found at amctheatres.com/amc-safe-and-clean.

AMC THEATRES IN WASHINGTON REOPENING ON OCTOBER 16:



AMC Alderwood 16



AMC Cascade Mall 14



AMC Factoria 8



AMC Kent Station 14



AMC Kitsap 8



AMC Lakewood Mall 12



AMC CLASSIC Mill Plain 8



MAC Oak Tree 6



AMC Pacific Place 11



AMC River Park Square 20



AMC Seattle 10



AMC Southcenter 16



AMC Vancouver Mall 23



AMC Woodinville 12

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. AMC operates among the most productive theatres in the United States’ top markets, having the #1 or #2 market share positions in 21 of the 25 largest metropolitan areas of the United States. AMC is also #1 or #2 in market share in 9 of the 15 countries it serves in North America, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

Category: Company Release

Source: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT

Ryan Noonan, (913) 213-2183



[email protected]