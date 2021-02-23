Amblin Television Developing Series Based on Walter Mosley’s “Easy Rawlins” Books

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amblin Television announced today that it has closed a deal to develop and produce a series based on Walter Mosley’s bestselling books starring the character Ezekiel “Easy” Rawlins. Sylvain White (Stomp the Yard, The Losers) will executive produce the series and is also set to direct the pilot episode. Amblin Television co-Presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey (The Americans, Haunting of Bly Manor) also executive produce, along with Mosley, his producing partner Diane Houslin for their company B.O.B. FilmHouse, Inc., and Jeremy Bolt (Monster Hunter, the Resident Evil franchise) of JB Pictures.

The drama, based on the gritty detective series, will center around Easy, a Black WWII Army veteran turned hard-boiled private eye. The show will be set in 1950’s Los Angeles and will honor the great traditions of storytelling in the detective genre while also exploring the racial inequalities and social injustice experienced by Black people and other people of color.

Mosley has written more than 60 critically acclaimed books, including fifteen novels and a collection of short stories starring Easy Rawlins. His work has appeared in The New York Times Magazine and The Nation, among other publications, and his work has been translated into 23 languages. The character of Easy Rawlins has previously appeared on screen in the 1995 film Devil in a Blue Dress, which starred Denzel Washington. Mosley is the winner of numerous awards, including an O. Henry Award, a Grammy and PEN America’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Mosley was recently awarded The National Book Foundation’s 2020 Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters (DCAL). Mosley also serves as executive producer on the FX show Snowfall. His latest Easy Rawlins novel, Blood Grove, released on February 2nd this year.

Acclaimed filmmaker Sylvain White was born and raised in Paris, France and moved to Los Angeles to study film. A series of award-winning short films led him to direct music videos and commercials, before he shot to public prominence with his zeitgeist-defining feature film debut, Stomp the Yard. White worked with Amblin on their critically acclaimed series The Americans and directed “The Heat,” an episode of their recent Apple TV+ show Amazing Stories.

Alex Maggioni, SVP Television, will oversee the day-to-day development of the project for Amblin, alongside Frank and Falvey.

