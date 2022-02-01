AmazonSmile reaches $15 million milestone for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

St. Jude is one of the first charities to top $15 million in donations from AmazonSmile shoppers

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thanks to the support of Amazon shoppers, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® is the first charity to reach the milestone of $15 million in funds raised for its mission through the AmazonSmile program. AmazonSmile is a program through which Amazon customers can support their favorite charities when shopping at smile.amazon.com or by activating AmazonSmile in the Amazon app. Amazon donates 0.5 percent of the price of eligible purchases to the consumer’s chosen charity at no extra cost to the shopper. To date, millions of AmazonSmile users have selected St. Jude as their charity of choice. These donations help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food so they can focus on helping their child live.





“AmazonSmile is a great way for consumers to give back. Every AmazonSmile shopper who donates to St. Jude is helping make a difference for patients and families worldwide,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “We are deeply grateful for our partnership with Amazon because the funds raised through programs like AmazonSmile help fuel the six-year $12.9 billion St. Jude strategic plan — a plan that helps kids everywhere by accelerating global progress in curing pediatric cancer and other life-threatening diseases.”

This $15 million achievement is the latest milestone in the partnership between Amazon and St. Jude. In 2020, St. Jude was the first AmazonSmile charity to reach the $10 million donation milestone through the program. Amazon has also supported St. Jude during the annual Amazon Goes Gold campaign with a national sponsorship of the St. Jude Walk/Run during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

In addition to AmazonSmile, shoppers can support St. Jude in these ways:

Amazon shoppers can spread joy this holiday season by buying from curated St. Jude Holiday Wish Lists provided by AmazonSmile Charity Lists.

Donations to St. Jude can be made using Amazon Pay, which has generated more than $7 million for St. Jude since its launch in 2018.

Amazon Alexa-enabled device owners and app users can donate to St. Jude by saying, “Alexa, I’d like to make a donation to St. Jude,” which are then fulfilled by Alexa Donations with Amazon Pay.

Amazon shoppers can purchase St. Jude merchandise, including T-shirts and tote bags, from the St. Jude Store on Amazon.

“Over the past decade, AmazonSmile customers have directed more than $15 million to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Ryan Lysne, Director of AmazonSmile. “The dedicated doctors, researchers, nurses and staff of St. Jude are saving lives and making the world a better place, and our customers make the decision to support that valuable work every time when they shop on AmazonSmile with St. Jude as their charity of choice.”

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

About AmazonSmile

AmazonSmile is a simple way for customers to support their favorite charitable organization every time they shop, at no cost to them. AmazonSmile will donate 0.5% of each eligible purchase to the charitable organization of their choice. Customers can simply go to smile.amazon.com on a web browser or activate AmazonSmile on the Amazon Shopping app on an iOS or Android phone (found under settings in the app). Customers can make an even bigger direct impact by donating items requested by charities through AmazonSmile Charity Lists by adding items from the lists to their cart, and check out – it’s that easy

