Amazon Prime Day Sony, Beats & Bose Headphones Deals (2020): Best Early AirPods Pro, Bose, Beats & Sony Earbuds Sales Tracked by Consumer Walk

Save on a wide range of Bluetooth headphones and AirPods deals at the early Prime Day sale, together with the latest Beats, Bose, AirPods Pro & Sony deals

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a round-up of the best early Apple AirPods and more Bluetooth headphones deals for Amazon Prime Day, together with deals on AirPods Pro, Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Beats Solo 3 Wireless, and Sony WH-1000XM4. Access the best deals in the list below.

Best Apple AirPods deals:

Best Sony headphones deals:

Best Bose headphones deals:

Best Beats by Dre headphones deals:

Best earbuds deals:

More headphones deals:

Looking for more deals on AirPods and more noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones? Go to Amazon’s Prime Day sale page to compare the entire selection of active deals available now.

Prime Day offers only last for a restricted amount of time. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

From big-ticket items to everyday essentials and groceries, thousands of items go on sale during Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Day sale.

Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and enjoy access to all the best Prime Day deals.

Prime members can save on Sony, Bose, Beats, AirPods, and more bluetooth headphones during Amazon’s Prime Day sale, thanks to the numerous deals available during the 48-hour sales event. Active noise cancellation (ANC) is a big feature among this year’s headphones. For instance, the latest iteration of AirPods—the AirPods Pro—is Apple’s first in-hear headphones to employ ANC. The device comes with inward and outward-facing mics that detect unwanted sound and counter it with anti-noise. Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live have also joined the ANC trend. The ergonomically-designed wireless earbuds are UL-Verified for reducing background noise by up to 97%. Plus, it comes with 12mm speakers tuned by AKG for a deeper, more vivid sound.

When it comes to on-ear and over-ear headphones, Bose, Beats, and Sony still offer the best in class. Bose’s Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 come with the company’s patented active noise cancellation technology that includes 11 settings — from full noise-canceling to full transparency.

Beats’ Solo3 Wireless and Solo Pro headphones, on the other hand, are solid choices for everyday-use on-ear headphones with ANC. Meanwhile, Sony fans will not be disappointed with the WH-1000XM4. The follow-up to last year’s WH-1000XM3 comes with exceptional noise cancellation, adaptive sound control, and support for smart voice assistants.

Amazon’s own products, such as the Echo Dot smart speaker and Fire TV Stick streaming media player, were among the most popular items purchased during Prime Day 2019.

Searching for more headphones deals? Click here to compare the full selection of live deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews ([email protected])