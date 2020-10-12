Amazon Prime Day Sony, Beats & Bose Headphones Deals (2020): Best Early AirPods Pro, Bose, Beats & Sony Earbuds Sales Tracked by Consumer Walk
Save on a wide range of Bluetooth headphones and AirPods deals at the early Prime Day sale, together with the latest Beats, Bose, AirPods Pro & Sony deals
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a round-up of the best early Apple AirPods and more Bluetooth headphones deals for Amazon Prime Day, together with deals on AirPods Pro, Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Beats Solo 3 Wireless, and Sony WH-1000XM4. Access the best deals in the list below.
Best Apple AirPods deals:
- Save up to 20% on Apple AirPods & AirPods Pro – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $50 on the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon – with tapered silicone tips and adaptive EQ that automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear
- Save $39 on the Apple AirPods at Amazon – with wireless charging case, 24-hour battery life, and universal fit
- Check out the full range of AirPods wireless headphones deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Best Sony headphones deals:
- Save up to $85 on Sony wireless over-ear, in-ear & noise-canceling headphones – check the latest deals on the brand new Sony WH-1000XM4 noise canceling headphones, Sony WH-1000XM3 and more top-rated Sony headphones
- Save 46% on the Sony Extra Bass Wireless Headphones at Amazon – Featuring Bluetooth and NFC connectivity and optimizable sound on the Sony headphones Connect app
- Save 40% on the Sony MDR-ZX310AP/R ZX Series Stereo Headset at Amazon – 10-24,000Hz, remote control: multi-function button / SmartKey app
- Save $52 on the Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds at Amazon – has digital noise cancellation, up to 24 hours battery life, and Alexa voice control
- Save $52 on the Sony WF-SP800N Truly Wireless Sports In-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones at Amazon – up to 26hrs battery, IP55 sweat and splash-proof, extra bass
Best Bose headphones deals:
- Save up to $50 on Bose wireless in-ear & on-ear noise-canceling headphones & earbuds – check the latest deals on the Bose Headphones 700, Bose QC35, QuietComfort & SoundSport Free Earbuds
- Save $50 on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones at Amazon – with 3 levels of noise cancellation and Alexa-enabled for voice access to music and more
- Save $20 on the Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones at Amazon – with Alexa Voice Control
Best Beats by Dre headphones deals:
- Save up to 33% on Beats by Dre headphones at the Amazon Prime Day sale – click the link for the latest deals on Beats Solo Pro, Studio Wireless & Powerbeats Pro headphones
- Save $100 on the Beats Solo Pro Wireless On-Ear Headphones at Amazon – with noise cancellation, transparency, and up to 22 hours listening time
- Save 30% on the Beats Ep Wired On-Ear Headphones at Amazon – battery-free for unlimited listening and comes with built-in mic and controls
Best earbuds deals:
- Save up to 59% on a wide range of Bluetooth wireless earbuds & noise-canceling headphones at the Amazon Prime Day sale – check the latest deals on Apple AirPods, Bose, Beats, Sony & more best-selling headphones
- Save $200 on the Shure SE535 BT2 Wireless Sound Isolating Earbuds at Amazon – Bluetooth 5, high definition sound, natural bass, (3) drivers, In-Ear fit
- Save $150 on the Shure SE425 BT2 Wireless Sound Isolating Earbuds at Amazon – Bluetooth 5, detailed sound, dual-driver hybrid, secure In-Ear fit
- Save 53% on the Skullcandy Indy True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds at Amazon – Bluetooth, 16 hours of total battery life, IP55 sweat, water, and dust resistant
- Save 47% on the Shure SE215 BT2 Wireless Sound Isolating Earbuds at Amazon – Bluetooth 5, premium audio with deep bass, single driver, secure In-Ear fit
More headphones deals:
- Save up to $280 on the latest headphones from Bose, Sony, Beats & more top-rated audio brands – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $280 on the HIFIMAN HE-400I Over Ear Full-Size Planar Magnetic Headphones at Amazon – adjustable headphone with comfortable earpads, open-back, easy cable swapping
- Save 33% on the AKG K 240 MK II Stereo Studio Headphones at Amazon – over-ear design for comfort, semi-open, self adjusting headband
- Save 30% on the Audio-Technica ATH-M30x Professional Studio Monitor Headphones at Amazon – 40mm drivers, tuned for enhanced detail, with excellent mid range definition
- Save 23% on the Sennheiser HD 599 Open Back Headphones at Amazon – open back headphones, audiophile levels of sound quality and exceptional wearing comfort
- Save $176 on the AKG Noise Cancelling Headphones N60NC Wireless Bluetooth at Amazon – compact, flat, foldable design, 15hr playback with both Bluetooth & ANC
- Save $150 on the beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC Traveller Bluetooth Headphones at Amazon – with ANC and sound personalization, excellent sound quality, extremely comfortable
- Save 36% on the Audio-Technica ATH-SR6BTBK Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones at Amazon – 45 mm drivers for Hi-Res Audio, 30hrs playback
Prime members can save on Sony, Bose, Beats, AirPods, and more bluetooth headphones during Amazon’s Prime Day sale, thanks to the numerous deals available during the 48-hour sales event. Active noise cancellation (ANC) is a big feature among this year’s headphones. For instance, the latest iteration of AirPods—the AirPods Pro—is Apple’s first in-hear headphones to employ ANC. The device comes with inward and outward-facing mics that detect unwanted sound and counter it with anti-noise. Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live have also joined the ANC trend. The ergonomically-designed wireless earbuds are UL-Verified for reducing background noise by up to 97%. Plus, it comes with 12mm speakers tuned by AKG for a deeper, more vivid sound.
When it comes to on-ear and over-ear headphones, Bose, Beats, and Sony still offer the best in class. Bose’s Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 come with the company’s patented active noise cancellation technology that includes 11 settings — from full noise-canceling to full transparency.
Beats’ Solo3 Wireless and Solo Pro headphones, on the other hand, are solid choices for everyday-use on-ear headphones with ANC. Meanwhile, Sony fans will not be disappointed with the WH-1000XM4. The follow-up to last year’s WH-1000XM3 comes with exceptional noise cancellation, adaptive sound control, and support for smart voice assistants.
Amazon’s own products, such as the Echo Dot smart speaker and Fire TV Stick streaming media player, were among the most popular items purchased during Prime Day 2019.
