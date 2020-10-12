Amazon Prime Day Laptop Deals (2020): Early MacBook, Chromebook, Surface, Dell, Lenovo, HP, & ASUS Laptop Deals Rounded Up by Spending Lab

Save on a selection of laptop deals at the early Prime Day 2020 sale, including the latest Apple MacBook, Microsoft Surface, Lenovo, HP, Dell, ASUS & Chromebook laptop deals

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our comparison of the latest early business, gaming, and convertible laptop deals for Prime Day 2020, including savings on Chromebooks and 2-in-1 laptops from Microsoft, HP, Dell, ASUS & Lenovo, and MacBooks from Apple. Access the full selection of deals listed below.

Best Chromebook deals:

Best ASUS & Lenovo laptop deals:

Best Apple MacBook deals:

Best HP & Dell laptop deals:

Best Microsoft Surface deals:

More laptop deals:

Want some more business and gaming laptop deals? We recommend checking Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 sale page for the full range of live offers at the moment.

Amazon Prime Day savings are live for a certain period of time. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Shoppers can find thousands of discounted items available at Amazon during their Prime Day sale, their highly anticipated shopping event that’s now being held for a sixth consecutive year.

Not yet an Amazon Prime member? Start your 30-day free trial by clicking here and enjoy access to all the best Prime Day deals.

Big savings and low prices are available on deals for top-rated laptops running Windows, macOS, or Chrome OS during Amazon Prime Day. Laptops combine the portability of tablets with the power of desktop computers, making them ideal as multi-purpose devices for work, entertainment, education, and more. Among the more versatile laptop models are the Apple MacBook, Google Chromebook, and Microsoft Surface, which are all popular for home office and remote learning setups.

Convertible laptops are worth considering as well since they allow touchscreen functionality for applications that perform better on tablet interfaces. There are 2-in-1 Chromebook and Surface laptops in addition to models from HP, ASUS, Lenovo, Acer, and Dell. Professionals working at home should also consider business laptops from these top brands.

Gaming laptops provide a portable alternative to powerful gaming PC rigs. Well-known gaming laptop brands include Razer, Alienware, MSI, and Acer, which all have several lines of high-end laptops with excellent graphics capabilities.

This year’s Q4 date for Prime Day marks the first time the sales event has been held outside of the summer.

Searching for more laptop computer deals? Click here to browse the full selection of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews ([email protected])