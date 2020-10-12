Amazon Prime Day Cell Phone & iPhone 11, XR, XS, SE Deals (2020): Early iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra & Pixel 4 Smartphone Sales Compiled by Deal Tomato
Save on a wide range of cell phone & iPhone deals at the early Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale, together with the top iPhone 11 Pro, Google Pixel 4a smartphone, and Samsung Galaxy S20 series mobile phone sales
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon Prime Day researchers have revealed the latest early cell phone & iPhone deals for Prime Day 2020, together with all the best offers on Samsung Galaxy S20 devices, Pixel mobile phones, & iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max. Find the best deals using the links below.
Best Samsung Galaxy deals:
- Save up to 47% on Samsung Galaxy unlocked smartphones – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $204 on Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 FE, S20 Ultra & Note20 cell phones – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $201 on the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G at Amazon
- Save 47% on the Samsung Galaxy S8+ (Renewed) at Amazon
- Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G at Amazon
- Save $204 on the Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plus at Amazon
Best Google Pixel deals:
- Save up to 57% on the latest Google Pixel unlocked smartphones – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $460 on Google Pixel 4, 5, 4a, 4 XL & more Pixel cell phones – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $186 on the Google Pixel 4 at Amazon
- Save $94 on the Google Pixel 3a XL at Amazon
- Save $77 on the Google Pixel 3a at Amazon
- Save $460 on the Google Pixel 3 at Amazon
Best Apple iPhone deals:
- Save up to 48% on unlocked Apple iPhones at the Amazon Prime Day sale – click the link for the latest prices on unlocked Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, XR, SE, XS Max and many more models
- Save $330 on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro at Amazon – fully unlocked with 256 GB of space
- Save $200 on the Apple iPhone 11 at Amazon – fully unlocked with 128 GB of space
- Save $194 on the Apple iPhone XR at Amazon – fully unlocked with 64GB of space
- Save $424 on the Apple iPhone XS at Amazon – fully unlocked with 64GB of memory
- Save $85 on the Apple iPhone 8 Plus at Amazon – fully unlocked with 64GB of memory
- Save up to $424 on iPhone 11, 11 Pro, XS Max, SE, XR, 8 & many more iPhone models – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
More cell phone deals:
- Save up to $200 on unlocked cell phones – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 60% on a wide range of mobiles & smartphones at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $132 on the BlackBerry KEY2 Android Smartphone at Amazon
- Save $25 on the Motorola Moto G7 Cell Phone at Amazon
- Check out the full range of cell phones on sale at the Amazon Prime Day sale – click the link for the latest prices on best-selling iPhone & Android smartphones
Shoppers can find a large number of deals on iPhones, Samsung Galaxy cell phones, & Pixel smartphones during Prime Day. Apple’s iPhone 11 remains one of the most popular smartphones to date. The most recent iteration of the Cupertino-based tech giant’s cell phone lineup is available in three models: the regular iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro, and the Pro Max. All three devices boast multi-camera setups that include an ultra-wide camera and offer improved low-light performance.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 and Pixel 4, on the other hand, are some of the top-selling cell phones for Android lovers. Just like the iPhone 11, the S20 is available in three models. Of the three S20 models, it’s the Galaxy S20+ that has received most of the accolades as one of Samsung’s best flagship smartphones, thanks to its quad-camera system and support for 8K video recording.
Meanwhile, Google’s Android-range of cell phones offers slightly more affordable options given its features. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL boast Night Sight for evening sky shots, Quick Gestures for hands-free operation, and Adaptive Battery for more efficient performance.
Previous to this year’s later start, Prime Day has typically taken place in July – the same month that the Jeff Bezos owned company was originally founded back in 1994.
