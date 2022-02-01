Amazon Launches Its Smartest TV Lineup Ever—Fire TV Omni QLED Series

The Fire TV Omni QLED Series features 4K QLED display with up to 96 local dimming zones, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support for stunning picture quality

New Fire TV Ambient Experience reimagines the smart TV with the power of Alexa—new widgets provide helpful, glanceable information throughout the day

The Omni QLED Series also serves as a beautiful canvas for artwork—choose from a free catalog of over 1,500 gallery-quality images with no subscription, display your family photos, and more

Alexa hands-free is always ready for simple and natural search, discovery, playback, and control of the Ambient Experience

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today introduced the Fire TV Omni QLED Series—a new addition to the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series and the first-ever TV lineup to feature the new Fire TV Ambient Experience. Reimagining what you can expect from a smart television, the Omni QLED Series combines the Omni Series’ trademark performance, value, and hands-free Alexa controls with new ambient features that turn the TV into an always-smart device when not streaming. The Omni QLED Series features a new stunning 4K Quantum Dot Technology (QLED) display with full-array local dimming of up to 96 zones, plus support for both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive, providing an immersive, cinematic experience. Plus, with hands-free Alexa, you can find apps, discover shows, manage playback, and control the entire Ambient Experience using your voice. The Omni QLED Series is available for pre-order starting today and will ship in the coming weeks. Learn more at www.amazon.com/firetvomniqledseries.

“We’ve all been buying so-called smart TVs for decades, but they’re really not all that smart—and for much of the day, they’re not beautiful or useful either,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. “The Omni QLED Series delivers stunning artwork, glanceable information, hands-free controls, and so much more–it reimagines what customers can expect from a smart TV.”

Premium 4K Picture Quality

The Omni QLED Series’ premium picture quality creates a truly cinematic experience for the home. The vibrant wide color gamut 4K QLED display delivers vivid, lifelike picture quality with rich colors and full-array local dimming. Up to 96 dimming zones provide heightened contrast that adjusts independently to increase or reduce lighting intensity, unlocking details in dark areas and revealing subtle tones that might be lost in the brightest parts of the picture.

The Omni QLED Series offers the latest in picture quality formats to provide the best viewing experience with built-in support for HDR10+, HLG, and, for the first time on Fire TV, Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive. A new Adaptive Brightness feature also uses the Omni QLED Series’ ambient light sensor to dynamically change brightness levels, providing optimal contrast across content sources, formats, and lighting conditions.

Ambient Experience, Truly Smart TV

The Omni QLED Series is the first Fire TV to feature the all-new Ambient Experience, which completely transforms the largest screen in your home. When not streaming, the Omni QLED Series uses its built-in presence sensors to detect when a person enters the room and switches to the beautiful and informative Ambient Experience. Instead of a blank screen, the TV uses the power of Alexa to enable you to see helpful information, manage your smart home, listen to or discover new content, and view artwork or family photos. The new Fire TV Ambient Experience can be controlled hands-free and includes:

Gallery-quality art and personal photos: With the Omni QLED Series, you can turn your television into an in-home art gallery or personal photos display. You get free access to a growing collection of more than 1,500 gallery-quality photos and curated art pieces with a broad range of artistic styles that will suit any taste. With no monthly subscription required, the collection of photography and fine art includes diverse work from artists who capture unique natural environments and landscapes from around the world—from the Arctic to the deep ocean—as well as abstract motion pieces, calm motion landscapes, and Impressionist paintings. You can also choose to display collections from The National Gallery of Art and The Art Institute of Chicago. Learn more about the art collections by asking things like, "Alexa, when was this painted?" or "Alexa, tell me more about this artwork." Coming later this year, you can also get ready to support your favorite soccer team with a selection of custom images from FOX Sports ahead of its coverage of the biggest international soccer tournament. The TV can also showcase your personal photo collections and cherished moments. Just ask, "Alexa, show me pictures from last summer," or ask "Alexa, where was this photo taken?" to learn more about any image.

With the Omni QLED Series, you can turn your television into an in-home art gallery or personal photos display. You get free access to a growing collection of more than 1,500 gallery-quality photos and curated art pieces with a broad range of artistic styles that will suit any taste. With no monthly subscription required, the collection of photography and fine art includes diverse work from artists who capture unique natural environments and landscapes from around the world—from the Arctic to the deep ocean—as well as abstract motion pieces, calm motion landscapes, and Impressionist paintings. You can also choose to display collections from The National Gallery of Art and The Art Institute of Chicago. Learn more about the art collections by asking things like, “Alexa, when was this painted?” or “Alexa, tell me more about this artwork.” Coming later this year, you can also get ready to support your favorite soccer team with a selection of custom images from FOX Sports ahead of its coverage of the biggest international soccer tournament. The TV can also showcase your personal photo collections and cherished moments. Just ask, “Alexa, show me pictures from last summer,” or ask “Alexa, where was this photo taken?” to learn more about any image. Alexa Widgets: Powered by Alexa, new widgets are optimized for the TV, providing glanceable information to keep you informed throughout the day. See your schedule with Calendars and Reminders, leave Sticky Notes for other family members, control other smart devices like a thermostat or Ring doorbell through Smart Home Favorites, view the latest news headlines, and much more. Widgets can be customized, collapsed, or expanded to match what your home needs. Just ask, “Alexa, what widgets can I add?”

Hands-free Music: The Omni QLED Series Ambient Experience puts music right at the center of the room, with or without the television screen on. You can listen to music, podcasts, or audiobooks, or ask Alexa to start playing audio from services like Amazon Music, Spotify, iHeart Radio, TuneIn, Apple Podcasts, and Audible.

The Omni QLED Series Ambient Experience puts music right at the center of the room, with or without the television screen on. You can listen to music, podcasts, or audiobooks, or ask Alexa to start playing audio from services like Amazon Music, Spotify, iHeart Radio, TuneIn, Apple Podcasts, and Audible. Content Discovery: Alexa’s deep integration with the Omni QLED Series will help you discover what to watch next. The “What Should I Watch” widget provides you with entertainment recommendations based on the day’s top-trending video titles on Fire TV. You can also ask Alexa to help choose a show based on recently released titles, genres, and much more. Just say, “Alexa, show me new comedies” or “Alexa, play Thursday Night Football ,” and Alexa will help guide you to a title that is right for you.

Alexa Routines: You can use thousands of Alexa Routines and Skills to control your smart home and entertainment settings. For example, just say, "Alexa, start my day" to kick-start a routine that displays a motion image of a sunrise, shows the weather, and plays your favorite music.

You can use thousands of Alexa Routines and Skills to control your smart home and entertainment settings. For example, just say, “Alexa, start my day” to kick-start a routine that displays a motion image of a sunrise, shows the weather, and plays your favorite music. Privacy and Control: The Omni QLED Series puts you in control of the Ambient Experience. You can electronically disconnect the far-field microphone with the flip of a switch. Features can also be easily tuned to your preferences, such as turning presence detection off and setting quiet hours for glanceable information.

Broad Content Selection

Fire TV places content at the center of the television experience, making it easier for you to discover and enjoy a wide variety of entertainment and apps. You can choose from a broad selection of premium and ad-supported streaming services, with more than 1 million episodes and movies available. You can also enjoy a wide selection of free ad-supported streaming services like Amazon Freevee and the Amazon News app for local or national news, and recently added content rows show free videos across categories, such as trending movie trailers, food and kitchen, and sports news and highlights.

More-Sustainable Entertainment

The Omni QLED Series is designed with sustainability in mind and achieved the Climate Pledge Friendly badge. As a part of Amazon’s commitment to helping preserve the natural world, Amazon is building new wind and solar farms that, by 2025, will produce clean energy equivalent to the electricity used by this device.

Pricing and Availability

The Fire TV Omni QLED Series will be available in 65” for $799.99 and 75” for $1,099.99. All TVs will be available in the U.S. and Canada at Amazon and Best Buy, with preorder starting today. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/firetvomniqledseries.

Amazon today also announced the new Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen), Fire TV’s most powerful streaming media player ever and the first in the industry to feature an HDMI input port and Wi-Fi 6E support. Amazon also introduced the Alexa Voice Remote Pro, a new premium remote with programmable buttons and a new Remote Finder feature.

About Amazon

