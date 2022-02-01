Amazon Fashion Introduces a More Convenient Way to Shop with Virtual Try-On for Shoes

Virtual Try-On for Shoes allows customers to visualize how a pair of shoes will look from every angle, whether they’re in the comfort of their home or on the go

Customers can shop thousands of styles with Virtual Try-On for Shoes, including New Balance, adidas, Reebok, and more

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Amazon Fashion announced the launch of Virtual Try-On for Shoes, an interactive mobile experience that uses augmented reality to help customers visualize how a pair of shoes will look on themselves from every angle and to better inform purchasing decisions, from the comfort of their home or on the go.

Customers using the Amazon shopping app on iOS can use Virtual Try-On for Shoes to visualize thousands of sneaker styles from brands including New Balance, adidas, Reebok, Puma, Superga, Lacoste, Asics, and Saucony. Once they select a shoe, customers can tap the “Virtual Try-On” button on the product detail page and point the camera on their mobile device at their feet to see how the shoes will look on. Customers can then move their feet to see how the shoe looks from every angle and use the carousel to easily swap colors of the same style without needing to exit the experience. Customers also have the option of taking a photo of their virtual try-on experience and sharing the image with friends on social media by clicking the “Share” icon.

“Amazon Fashion’s goal is to create innovative experiences that make shopping for fashion online easier and more delightful for customers,” said Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion. “We’re excited to introduce Virtual Try-On for Shoes, so customers can try on thousands of styles from brands they know and love at their convenience, wherever they are. We look forward to listening and learning from customer feedback as we continue to enhance the experience and expand to more brands and styles.”

Virtual Try-On for Shoes also provides brands a new way to showcase their products and to make shopping for their styles easier and more interactive.

“Innovation and elevating consumer experiences are at the core of New Balance. We’re excited to showcase our footwear selection in Amazon Fashion’s Virtual Try-On for Shoes as we continue to look for immersive ways to engage our shared customer base,” said Melissa Worth, senior vice president of North America at New Balance.

Amazon customers in the U.S. and Canada, using the Amazon shopping app on iOS, are able to access the experience starting today by going to amazon.com/virtualtryon.

Amazon Fashion, the fashion retail division of Seattle-based Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), is a one-stop destination for head-to-toe style. Find apparel, shoes, accessories, jewelry, watches, handbags, and luggage from a wide range of designer, contemporary, and emerging brands for any occasion, any style, and any budget. Amazon Fashion continues to expand its wide selection and create new experiences on behalf of its customers, including Prime exclusive programs like Prime Try Before You Buy, allowing customers to try before they buy, and Personal Shopper by Prime Try Before You Buy, a service that provides style inspiration and curated recommendations. Amazon Fashion also introduced The Drop, an innovative shopping experience that gives customers access to limited-edition street-style collections designed by fashion influencers around the world. In 2020, Amazon Fashion unveiled Luxury Stores, a destination that brings established and emerging luxury fashion and beauty brands directly to U.S. customers. Amazon Fashion aims to reinvent shopping for fashion and uses technology to serve customers with products and brands that are relevant to them. For more information, please visit www.amazon.com/fashion.

