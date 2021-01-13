Amagi Selects GTT’s Network to Support Its Cloud Managed Broadcast Services for TV and OTT

MCLEAN, Va., January 13, 2021 — GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT), a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today that Amagi, a global SaaS leader in broadcast and streaming TV technology, has selected GTT’s network to deliver its cloud managed broadcast services to clients in Europe and the U.S.

Amagi is transforming how the media and broadcast industry serves content to viewers around the globe. Its services help its clients transition from a physical on-premise operations model to a flexible, secure cloud-based approach using Amagi’s agile cloud infrastructure, where they can create and distribute broadcast-grade live linear channels. A pioneering B2B SaaS provider for the media and entertainment industry, Amagi has built its entire technology stack on a public cloud infrastructure.

Srinivasan KA, co-founder of Amagi commented, “The broadcast industry is going through a huge change which has only been accelerated over the past year with the sudden shift away from office-based work. Amagi’s cloud platform enables media clients to manage their broadcast operations remotely in the cloud, providing greater flexibility without compromising visibility and control. GTT’s cloud networking services make sure our clients have secure access directly into our cloud platform and that their content benefits from the low latency and high resilience of GTT’s global Tier 1 network.”

GTT is providing Amagi with:

Diverse Ethernet connectivity from London to leading TV operators in the U.S. and Europe

Direct connectivity into the global GTT video network, which offers 100+ video PoPs and 100% quality of service infrastructure for low latency, low jitter and high-resolution delivery

The ability to book occasional use video services between Amagi’s London Broadcast Distribution Nodes and global high-profile venues, such as major TV studios, sports stadiums and satellite downlink stations

Dedicated Tier 1 internet access for Amagi’s Amsterdam and London Broadcast Distribution Nodes, enabling remote access to its public cloud-hosted SaaS

“GTT is proud to support Amagi in delivering its ground-breaking services to broadcasters, TV networks and OTT platforms that leverage the cloud,” stated Tom Homer, GTT senior vice president for EMEA. “Amagi’s powerful cloud technology, supported by GTT’s networking connectivity platform, provides a secure, flexible and scalable service to broadcasters who want to manage their broadcast operations remotely in the cloud without compromising performance and control.”

Amagi’s clients include among others CuriosityStream, Discovery, Fox Networks, MGM, NBCUniversal, PeopleTV, Tastemade, Tegna, Vice TV and Warner Media.

About GTT

GTT connects people across organizations, around the world and to every application in the cloud. Our clients benefit from an outstanding service experience built on our core values of simplicity, speed and agility. GTT owns and operates a global Tier 1 internet network and provides a comprehensive suite of cloud networking services. For more information on GTT (NYSE: GTT), please visit www.gtt.net.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-gen media tech company that provides cloud broadcast and streaming TV solutions to TV networks, content owners and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free-Ad-Supported TV and SVOD platforms. Amagi also offers 24×7 cloud managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation and transparency to the entire broadcast operations for traditional TV networks. Amagi delivers 400+ channels with deployments in over 40 countries. Amagi has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, New Delhi and Bangalore. For more information on Amagi, please visit www.amagi.com.

GTT Media Inquiries:

Rachel Hawkins, LEWIS

+44-207-802-2602

[email protected]

GTT Investor Relations:

Carolyn Capaccio/Jody Burfening, LHA

+1-212-838-3777

[email protected]

Amagi Media Inquiries:

Sanjay Kirimanjeshwar

Head of Global Marketing

[email protected]

Katie Cessna

BLASTmedia for Amagi

+1-317-806-1900 x.142

[email protected]

Source: RealWire