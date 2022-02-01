AMA Houston Expands the 2022 Penny Todd Scholarship, Rewards Two Marketing Students: Trevor Woeste, Elimar Gonzalez

AMA Scholarship Honors the Late Penny Todd, a Marketing Visionary, Past AMA Houston President

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AMAHouston—AMA Houston, the leading educational information, career-building, and networking resource for Houston’s marketing professionals, today announced the two recipients of the AMA Houston Penny Todd Scholarship: University of Houston student Trevor Woeste and Sam Houston State University student Elimar Gonzalez. In honor of former AMA Houston President Penny Todd, AMA Houston has granted more than $30,000 to deserving undergraduate marketing students since 2016.

“Marketing is a diverse field covering advertising, public relations, graphic design, digital marketing and so much more. The field also attracts a diverse set of students and professionals with many backgrounds, interests and talents,” said 2021-2022 AMA Houston President Hami Arrington. “Thanks to the generosity of donors, this year we were pleased to expand the scholarship and grant two awards to two outstanding marketing students, Trevor Woeste and Elimar Gonzalez. They represent the future of marketing that Penny Todd championed. Congratulations from the entire AMA Houston Chapter.”

A sophomore at the University of Houston, double majoring in marketing and management information systems (MIS), Woeste is highly involved with the AMA University of Houston collegiate chapter, and competed at the AMA International Collegiate Conference in Chicago this past year, becoming 1 of 48 finalists out of 400 in their Pitch Perfect competition.

Gonzalez, born in Venezuela and raised in Houston since 2008, is a senior at Sam Houston State University. She will be the first in her family to graduate with a degree from an American university. After starting school as a graphic design major, Gonzalez made the brave leap as a junior to mass communications with a focus on advertising. She intends to pursue her master’s degree after some time working in corporate marketing.

Penny Todd was a visionary leader in the Houston marketing community who made a lasting impact on the future of marketing. Her belief in marketers’ powerful and important role in business and society is central to AMA Houston. As the 2007–2008 president of AMA Houston, Penny tenaciously sought ways to support marketing students and non-profit marketers by launching the AMA Houston Gives Back Program. After her passing in 2016, in an effort to honor Penny and build on her philanthropic vision, AMA Houston established the Penny Todd Scholarship.

The scholarship is open to Houston-area undergraduate college students studying marketing or a related field and is funded by corporate and individual donations made year-round. Donations are accepted on the AMA Houston website.

