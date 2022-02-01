Altus Power, Inc. Announces Inclusion in MAC Global Solar Energy Stock Index

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) (“Altus Power” or the “Company”), the premier independent owner and operator of commercial-scale solar facilities, today announced that it has been included in the MAC Global Solar Energy Stock Index (NYSE: SUNIDX), effective as of market close on June 17, 2022.

The MAC Global Solar Energy Stock Index is a passive solar energy index which includes companies from across the solar energy value chain – from energy producers utilizing photovoltaic and solar thermal technologies, raw materials, manufacturing and installing, and equipment providers. Constituent companies are added or deleted from the index after quarterly index reviews, which take effect after the third Friday of March, June, September and December of each year.

The MAC Global Solar Energy Stock Index is the tracking index for the Invesco Solar ETF, an exchange traded fund which trades on the New York Stock Exchange ARCA under the ticker symbol “TAN”.

For more information on the MAC Global Solar Energy Stock Index, go to the “Index Details” section on the MAC Global Solar Index website.

About Altus Power, Inc.

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is the nation’s premier clean electrification company. Altus Power serves its commercial, industrial, public sector and community solar customers by developing, owning and operating locally sited solar generation, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure across 18 states from Vermont to Hawaii. Visit www.altuspower.com to learn more.

