Altoura offers VR/AR immersive training software free to companies and organizations fighting Coronavirus

SEATTLE, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Altoura announced Monday it will give free licenses for its immersive VR/AR training and collaboration software for use in finding a COVID-19 vaccine or making health care supplies. The virtual and augmented reality startup joins the ranks of companies, big and small, around the country that are jumping to respond the challenge of our time.



The company is offering free licenses for six months to its Altoura Immersive Reality Platform (VR/AR/MR) and at-cost digital twin and training design services to companies or organizations, private or public, that are working on a COVID-19 vaccine or manufacturing supplies, like ventilators, PPE and testing kits, for health care workers. The licenses can be extended, if needed.

Based in Seattle, Altoura builds virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality enterprise solutions for immersive training, layouts and virtual tours. The award-winning solutions run on iOS (iPhone and iPads), Android, Windows PC and the HoloLens 2. It supports multi-user remote collaboration. Hundreds of companies have used Altoura’s web-based VR tours and its app-based immersive training and collaboration software.

“We know that we can provide a layer of safety and productivity with our immersive training software,” said Jamie Fleming, CEO of Altoura, which is a Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner.

Fleming’s offer to provide his company’s software licenses for free and to discount their design services is motivated by the very real dangers and pain it has caused in his own backyard. He is reaching out to business leaders to work together to find solutions to the global pandemic and its ensuing havoc.

“I believe there is an imperative for all of us to work together to find solutions,” he said. “Coronavirus has struck so many in my community and our loved ones.”

Even prior to the global pandemic, Altoura was working with customers like Thermo Fisher, Walgreens and Microsoft and continues to support them as they pivot as part of their emergency response.

Many companies already employ virtual training for the cost savings from reduced travel and the ability for employees to train anywhere, any time. With the Altoura software, environments can be experienced in virtual or augmented reality and training is delivered immersively. This has the benefit of reducing the need for in-person interactions and travel – two factors that may be the difference between life and death in the face of this global pandemic.

According to internal research, collaborating and training immersively accelerates learning by raising the learner’s engagement, increasing information retention and reducing errors. Plus, companies can safely train their workforce in unsafe environments.

“Altoura allows us to train our people safely in unsafe situations,” said Amanda El Bahou, manager of Qantas Group Learning Technology. Altoura recently built an immersive flight simulator for Australian airline giant Qantas.

Contact [email protected] to find out more about the free software license offer for the Altoura Immersive Reality Platform (VR/AR/MR).

